Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 21, 2024 / 11:08 AM

Biden signs executive order to beef up cybersecurity at U.S. ports

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order aiming to increase cybersecurity at U.S. ports. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order aiming to increase cybersecurity at U.S. ports. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday to help improve cybersecurity around U.S. ports to deter hackers.

Biden's executive order grants the Department of Homeland Security the authority to address maritime cyber threats and boost cybersecurity standards to improve the security in port networks.

Advertisement

That includes the mandatory reporting of all cyber incidents or threats that put any vessel, harbor, port or waterway facility in danger. The Coast Guard will be allowed to control the movement of vessels that display either a known or suspected cyber threat to U.S. maritime infrastructure.

The Coast Guard will also issue a directive on actions regarding cranes made in China that are located at U.S. seaports, ordering the owners and operators of the cranes to "take a series of actions" and associated systems.

Related

Rear Adm. John Vann told reporters that the cranes "present a known or a suspected cyber threat."

He said that while Chinese cranes can be found at almost 80% of U.S. ports, they can collect information and disrupt port activities.

U.S. officials, including FBI Director Christoper Wray, said concerns have increased over possible supply chain disruptions because of hackers. Authorities made particular notes about the use of cranes made in China.

Advertisement

The White House said its directives for crane operators should lessen the potential of an attack.

"America's prosperity is directly linked to maritime trade and the integrated network of ports, terminals, vessels, waterways and land-side connections that constitutes the nation's Marine Transportation System," the White House said.

"The security of our critical infrastructure remains a national imperative in an increasingly complex threat environment."

Under the new directives, the Coast Guard will provide more cyber risk management actions involving the Chinese cranes while opening the door to rebuilding American capacity to manufacture domestic cranes.

"The proposed rule will strengthen these digital systems by establishing minimum cybersecurity requirements that meet international and industry-recognized standards to manage cyber threats," the White House said.

Latest Headlines

Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million Georgia defamation verdict
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million Georgia defamation verdict
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former Trump attorney and Georgia election subversion defendant Rudy Giuliani said in a legal filing Tuesday he will appeal a $148 million verdict for defaming two Georgia election workers.
Jeff Bezos sells 14 million Amazon shares for $2.37 billion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jeff Bezos sells 14 million Amazon shares for $2.37 billion
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Billionaire Jeff Bezos has sold more than 14 million shares of Amazon stock in February, according to a Tuesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
White House approves student loan forgiveness for 153,000 SAVE borrowers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House approves student loan forgiveness for 153,000 SAVE borrowers
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said on Wednesday that it will eliminate $1.2 billion in student loan debt for nearly 153,000 borrowers who were eligible under the Saving on a Valuable Education Plan.
Alabama's Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are children
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alabama's Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are children
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that frozen fertilized embryos are children under state law, attracting criticism and worry over potential consequences from civil rights and medical organizations.
Police in Arizona arrest suspect in Manhattan hotel murder
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police in Arizona arrest suspect in Manhattan hotel murder
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old man accused of bludgeoning a woman to death in a Manhattan hotel room earlier this month has been arrested in Arizona where he is accused of attacking two more women.
Judge threatens Peter Navarro with contempt for not turning over presidential records
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge threatens Peter Navarro with contempt for not turning over presidential records
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday threatened to hold former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro in contempt of court if he doesn't turn over emails that are presidential records.
FBI informant charged with Biden lies ordered released pending trial
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FBI informant charged with Biden lies ordered released pending trial
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A former FBI informant charged with lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's involvement in a Ukraine energy company was ordered released under conditions Tuesday.
In response to Florida's book banning, Ripley's to give state's residents free books
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
In response to Florida's book banning, Ripley's to give state's residents free books
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Believe it or not, a Florida public school has designated three Ripley's Believe It or Not! books for potential banning.
Measles cases continue to rise in South Florida
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Measles cases continue to rise in South Florida
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Six cases of the measles have now been reported in Florida and have been traced back to a Weston elementary school in what some experts warn could be a rising problem with people being unvaccinated.
United Airlines plane with damaged wing lands safely in Denver
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
United Airlines plane with damaged wing lands safely in Denver
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston made an emergency landing in Denver Monday due to a damaged wing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
Judge threatens Peter Navarro with contempt for not turning over presidential records
Judge threatens Peter Navarro with contempt for not turning over presidential records
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
Houthi rebels attack U.S. ships near Yemen
Houthi rebels attack U.S. ships near Yemen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement