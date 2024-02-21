Biden signs executive order to beef up cybersecurity at U.S. ports

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order aiming to increase cybersecurity at U.S. ports. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday to help improve cybersecurity around U.S. ports to deter hackers. Biden's executive order grants the Department of Homeland Security the authority to address maritime cyber threats and boost cybersecurity standards to improve the security in port networks. Advertisement

That includes the mandatory reporting of all cyber incidents or threats that put any vessel, harbor, port or waterway facility in danger. The Coast Guard will be allowed to control the movement of vessels that display either a known or suspected cyber threat to U.S. maritime infrastructure.

The Coast Guard will also issue a directive on actions regarding cranes made in China that are located at U.S. seaports, ordering the owners and operators of the cranes to "take a series of actions" and associated systems.

Rear Adm. John Vann told reporters that the cranes "present a known or a suspected cyber threat."

He said that while Chinese cranes can be found at almost 80% of U.S. ports, they can collect information and disrupt port activities.

U.S. officials, including FBI Director Christoper Wray, said concerns have increased over possible supply chain disruptions because of hackers. Authorities made particular notes about the use of cranes made in China.

The White House said its directives for crane operators should lessen the potential of an attack.

"America's prosperity is directly linked to maritime trade and the integrated network of ports, terminals, vessels, waterways and land-side connections that constitutes the nation's Marine Transportation System," the White House said.

"The security of our critical infrastructure remains a national imperative in an increasingly complex threat environment."

Under the new directives, the Coast Guard will provide more cyber risk management actions involving the Chinese cranes while opening the door to rebuilding American capacity to manufacture domestic cranes.

"The proposed rule will strengthen these digital systems by establishing minimum cybersecurity requirements that meet international and industry-recognized standards to manage cyber threats," the White House said.