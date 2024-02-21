Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 21, 2024 / 8:19 AM

Australian writer Yang Hengjun too ill to appeal China death sentence, says family

By Paul Godfrey
The family of an Australian writer on death row in China said Wednesday that he will not appeal a suspended death sentence for spying as he has no faith in the country's judicial system and is too unwell to fight on. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/UPI
The family of an Australian writer on death row in China said Wednesday that he will not appeal a suspended death sentence for spying as he has no faith in the country's judicial system and is too unwell to fight on. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/UPI

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian writer on death row in China will not appeal his suspended death sentence for spying as he has no faith in the country's judicial system and is too unwell to fight on, his family said Wednesday.

Yang Hengjun's family said in a statement that despite a total lack of evidence against the 57-year-old, pursuing an appeal would be "detrimental to his welfare," because the odds of success made it pointless and would further delay him receiving badly needed medical treatment.

Advertisement

"There are no grounds to believe that the system that enabled Yang's sustained torture and fabricated the charges against him is capable of remedying the injustice of his sentence," his family said.

"Second, commencing an appeal would only delay the possibility of adequate and supervised medical care, after five years of inhumane treatment and abject medical neglect."

Related

Under Chinese law, Yang's sentence, handed down earlier this month, can be commuted to life in prison after two years of good behavior and the move to abandon the fight frees up Yang's lawyers and Australian officials to push for him to be released on medical parole.

Advertisement

Yang is expected to be moved from a detention center in Beijing, where he has been held since being arrested at Guangzhou airport in 2019, to the prison system where it is thought he will be able to get medical treatment, visits and reading material.

The decision will also heighten public demands on Canberra to ramp up its efforts to secure Yang's release.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called the decision to drop Yang's appeal "understandable" but pledged to keep pressing Beijing on his behalf.

"The Australian government has advocated for Dr. Yang with China at every opportunity, and at the highest levels and we will continue to do so," the minister said.

"We will continue to press for Dr. Yang's interests and well-being, and provide consular assistance to him," said Wong.

Following Yang's Feb. 5 sentencing, China's Foreign Ministry insisted his trial was held "in strict accordance with the law and ensured that he fully exercised his procedural rights."

The pro-democracy blogger and writer worked in counterintelligence at China's Ministry of State Security prior to moving to Australia and becoming a citizen in 2002. He is married with two children.

Latest Headlines

Pakistan parties reach deal on coalition government
World News // 1 hour ago
Pakistan parties reach deal on coalition government
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Two of Pakistan's largest political parties said they had concluded a final deal to form a coalition government focused on pulling the country back from the economic brink after an election produced a hung parliament.
Houthi rebels attack U.S. ships near Yemen
World News // 8 hours ago
Houthi rebels attack U.S. ships near Yemen
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels have attacked at least two more U.S.-owned commercial shipping vessels near Yemen, resulting in both sustaining minor damage and heightening already high tensions in the Middle East.
Authorities search for Florida woman reported missing in Spain
World News // 13 hours ago
Authorities search for Florida woman reported missing in Spain
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Florida woman has been reported as missing in Madrid, Spain amid suspicious circumstances and an ongoing divorce.
U.S. vetoes U.N. resolution for Gaza cease-fire; presents its own draft
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. vetoes U.N. resolution for Gaza cease-fire; presents its own draft
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday vetoed a resolution in the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, facing a near unified front for a pause in fighting.
Body discovered in Thames believed to be perpetrator of London caustic attack
World News // 19 hours ago
Body discovered in Thames believed to be perpetrator of London caustic attack
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A body recovered from the Thames River is believed to be connected to a caustic attack against a woman and her daughters last month in London.
France summons Russian ambassador, calls for investigation into Navalny's death
World News // 20 hours ago
France summons Russian ambassador, calls for investigation into Navalny's death
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The French government has summoned Russia's ambassador in response to the death of opposition politician Alexey Navalny Friday in a Russian prison colony.
South Korean firms form partnership to produce bio-nylon
World News // 22 hours ago
South Korean firms form partnership to produce bio-nylon
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Chem and CJ CheilJedang have announced a partnership to produce a bio-based nylon to replace conventional synthetic polymers.
British high court starts hearing on Julian Assange's appeal of U.S. extradition
World News // 22 hours ago
British high court starts hearing on Julian Assange's appeal of U.S. extradition
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will get another chance to plead his case on why he should not be extradited to the United States in a two-day trial that began Tuesday.
Prince William urges an end to fighting in Gaza 'as soon as possible'
World News // 23 hours ago
Prince William urges an end to fighting in Gaza 'as soon as possible'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- In an unprecedented intervention in the Gaza conflict, Britain's Prince William, the heir to the throne, called Tuesday for hostilities to be halted at the earliest opportunity.
Britain, international allies seize operations of LockBit ransomware group
World News // 1 day ago
Britain, international allies seize operations of LockBit ransomware group
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's National Crime Agency announced on Tuesday that it has infiltrated and seized control of what it is calling the world's most harmful ransomware cybercrime group in LockBit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
Hawaii considers $25 tourist tax to cover fire, environmental damage
Hawaii considers $25 tourist tax to cover fire, environmental damage
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
Judge threatens Peter Navarro with contempt for not turning over presidential records
Judge threatens Peter Navarro with contempt for not turning over presidential records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement