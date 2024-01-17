Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 17, 2024 / 3:45 AM

Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth

A new study published Wednesday also found that 74% of wealthy people support higher taxes placed on their fortunes.

By Darryl Coote
Some of the world's richest people are calling on leaders congregating at The World Economic Forum in Switzerland to increase their taxes. File Photo by World Economic Forum/Benedikt von Loebell/UPI
Some of the world's richest people are calling on leaders congregating at The World Economic Forum in Switzerland to increase their taxes. File Photo by World Economic Forum/Benedikt von Loebell/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Nearly 270 millionaires and billionaires urged world leaders congregating in Switzerland for The World Economic Forum on Wednesday to tax their wealth, warning that if their elected representatives don't address the drastic rise in economic inequality, the consequences will be "catastrophic."

"Our request is simple: we ask you to tax us, the very richest in society," the letter signed by 268 millionaires and billionaires from 17 countries and published Wednesday.

Advertisement

"This will not fundamentally alter our standard of living, nor deprive our children, nor harm our nations' economic growth. But it will turn extreme and unproductive private wealth into an investment for our common democratic future."

The World Economic Forum is being held this week through Friday and will be attended by political leaders as well the world's rich and powerful in the Swiss resort town of Davos where they will discuss global, regional and industry goals.

Advertisement

In their letter to the congregated world leaders, the hundreds of rich signatories said they are surprised their previous calls to be tax have yet to be heeded, stating they are not seeking drastic changes, only financial policies that will prevent society from further degradation.

"Inequality has reached a tipping point, and its cost to our economic, societal and ecological stability risk is severe -- and growing every day. In short, we need action now," the letter states, adding that philanthropy and one-off donations will not fix the issue.

"Not only do we want to be taxed more but we believe we must be taxed more. We would be proud to live in countries where this is expected, and proud of elected leaders who build better futures."

The letter's signatories include filmmaker and Disney heir Abigail Disney, actors Simon Pegg and Brian Cox and Valerie Rockefeller of the U.S. Rockefeller family.

"We need our governments and our leaders to lead. And so we come to you again with the urgent request that you act -- unilaterally at the national level, and together on the international stage," they said.

The letter comes as a new poll published Wednesday shows that 74% of wealthy people support higher taxes on their fortunes, while 75% support the introduction of a 2% tax on billionaires, as proposed by the European Union Tax Observatory.

Advertisement

The poll by Survation on behalf of the nonpartisan Patriotic Millionaires surveyed more than 2,300 people from G20 countries who hold more than $1 million in investable assets, excluding their homes, making them the richest 5% of society.

A majority of respondents at 58% said they also supported the introduction of a 2% wealth tax for people with more than $10 million.

"Throughout history, pitchforks were the inevitable consequence of extreme discontent, but today, the masses are turning to populism, which is on the rise throughout the world," Disney said in a statement.

"We already know the solution to protect our institutions and stabilize our country: it's taxing extreme wealth. What we lack is the political fortitude to do it. Even millionaires and billionaires like me are saying it's time. The elites gathering in Davos must take this crisis seriously."

The World Economic Forum kicked off Monday, which is when Oxfam published its Inequality Inc. report that warned inequality has worsened since 2020, with the world's richest five men seeing their fortunes double while the planet's poorest 60% became poorer.

Read More

Latest Headlines

EU blacklists Hamas' political leader over Oct. 7 attack
World News // 2 hours ago
EU blacklists Hamas' political leader over Oct. 7 attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- European lawmakers have sanctioned Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas, over the threat his militant group poses to the union's member states and its October attack on Israel.
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
World News // 5 hours ago
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Iran on Tuesday launched airstrikes targeting a Sunni militant group in Pakistan, attracting a strong rebuke from its neighbor, which said two children were killed in the attack.
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern marries a year after leaving office
World News // 3 days ago
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern marries a year after leaving office
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern is back in the news, releasing photos of her Saturday wedding to partner Clarke Gayford following a five-year engagement.
U.S. launches third airstrike against Houthis in Yemen
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. launches third airstrike against Houthis in Yemen
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The United States launched a third round of airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen on Tuesday, following a missile strike on a U.S. bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden.
LG's first U.S. EV charger plant goes into production
World News // 16 hours ago
LG's first U.S. EV charger plant goes into production
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Electronics said its first overseas manufacturing line for electric vehicle chargers has gone into production in Texas.
Zelensky calls for World Economic Forum to stand up to Putin, Russia
World News // 17 hours ago
Zelensky calls for World Economic Forum to stand up to Putin, Russia
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using Ukraine essentially as a testing ground to continue world dominance.
World Economic Forum: EU, Chinese leaders detail AI worries, hopes
World News // 19 hours ago
World Economic Forum: EU, Chinese leaders detail AI worries, hopes
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The World Economic Forum kicked off in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday with world leaders expounding two different visions of the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence to global business.
Turkey strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria
World News // 1 day ago
Turkey strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Turkey overnight Monday conducted airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria, as Ankara continues to retaliate after more than a dozen of its troops were killed in recent weeks.
1 dead, several wounded in 'multiple car-ramming attack' in central Israel
World News // 1 day ago
1 dead, several wounded in 'multiple car-ramming attack' in central Israel
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several others were injured in what Israeli police is calling "a multiple car-ramming attack."
Britain to ban Islamic political group as terrorist organization
World News // 1 day ago
Britain to ban Islamic political group as terrorist organization
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it plans to ban controversial Sunni Islamist political organization Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organization on allegations of being anti-Semitic and promoters of terrorism.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kona International airport set to re-open following runway repairs
Kona International airport set to re-open following runway repairs
Donald Trump attends opening of E. Jean Carroll damages trial
Donald Trump attends opening of E. Jean Carroll damages trial
U.S. launches third airstrike against Houthis in Yemen
U.S. launches third airstrike against Houthis in Yemen
Governors from 15 states reject summer food assistance program
Governors from 15 states reject summer food assistance program
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement