Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 16, 2024 / 8:57 AM

World Economic Forum: EU, Chinese leaders detail AI worries, hopes

By Paul Godfrey
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the plenary session of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that with the line between the virtual and real worlds becoming blurred, the new era of generative AI meant it was even more important that "our cherished" values should also be protected online as well as offline. Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the plenary session of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that with the line between the virtual and real worlds becoming blurred, the new era of generative AI meant it was even more important that "our cherished" values should also be protected online as well as offline. Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The World Economic Forum kicked off in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday with world leaders expounding two different visions of the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence to global business.

In a special address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the greatest threat to the global business community over the next two years was not war or climate but disinformation and misinformation, with societal polarization a close second.

Advertisement

"These risks are serious because they limit our ability to tackle the big global challenges we are facing," adding that the worry was especially concerning in a year when half the world's population would be voting in elections.

With the line between the virtual and real worlds becoming blurred, the new era of generative AI meant it was even more important that "our cherished" values should also be protected online as well as offline, she said.

Related

Responding to AI being identified by the forum's global risk report as one of the leading risks in the coming decade, von der Leyen warned that while she was a "tech-optimist" who believed the technology presented "a very significant opportunity," it had to be developed and used responsibly.

Advertisement

"Our future competitiveness depends on AI adoption in our daily businesses and Europe must up its game and show the way to responsible use of AI -- that is artificial intelligence that enhances human capabilities, improves productivity and serves society."

Von der Leyen said the bloc's pending AI bill would provide the necessary "clear guardrails" to guide the development and deployment of AI at a Europe-wide level by building trust in" high-risk" sectors such as biometric identification, enabling firms to innovate all across the space.

However Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who spoke directly before her, was much more upbeat saying China believed that technology was a general good, although he caveated his endorsement by saying it must serve "the common good of humanity."

"People love generative AI such as ChatGPT -- but there is also surprise and some fear in some quarters about what it can do."

Qiang warned that AI must be human-centred, to avoid having machines "controlling us," which could only be assured by good AI policy and appropriate regulation.

He said AI must be inclusive and benefit all in society and called for the international community to join hands to solve the issues with AI and ultimately reap the mutual benefits.

Advertisement

However, he also stressed that developing countries should get priority in accessing those benefits in order to narrow the digital divide with advances economies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was due to meet with CEOs from global companies and deliver a special address at the forum later Tuesday as part of a visit to Switzerland to prepare for a global peace summit there.

Latest Headlines

Houthis claim responsibility for missile strike on U.S. cargo ship off Yemen
World News // 3 hours ago
Houthis claim responsibility for missile strike on U.S. cargo ship off Yemen
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for a missile strike on an American-owned cargo vessel in the Gulf of Aden and warned of further attacks in retaliation for airstrikes by U.S. and British warplanes.
Turkey strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria
World News // 6 hours ago
Turkey strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Turkey overnight Monday conducted airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria, as Ankara continues to retaliate after more than a dozen of its troops were killed in recent weeks.
1 dead, several wounded in 'multiple car-ramming attack' in central Israel
World News // 8 hours ago
1 dead, several wounded in 'multiple car-ramming attack' in central Israel
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several others were injured in what Israeli police is calling "a multiple car-ramming attack."
Britain to ban Islamic political group as terrorist organization
World News // 9 hours ago
Britain to ban Islamic political group as terrorist organization
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it plans to ban controversial Sunni Islamist political organization Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organization on allegations of being anti-Semitic and promoters of terrorism.
Cracked cockpit window on Boeing 737 forces All Nippon Airways to turn back
World News // 10 hours ago
Cracked cockpit window on Boeing 737 forces All Nippon Airways to turn back
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A cracked window in an All Nippon Airways plane over the weekend forced the 737-800 to turn back to the airport, as Boeing faces investigations into quality control over a door plug that blew open mid-flight on Jan. 5.
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan
World News // 1 day ago
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The tiny Micronesian nation of Nauru announced Monday it was severing its relationship with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China.
Iran says IRGC attacked alleged Israeli spy headquarters in Iraq
World News // 11 hours ago
Iran says IRGC attacked alleged Israeli spy headquarters in Iraq
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Iran's elite IRGC said overnight it attacked alleged Israeli spy headquarters in Iraq as well as terrorist targets in Syria, state news reported, escalating already heightened tensions in the Middle East.
U.N. secretary-general calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza
World News // 12 hours ago
U.N. secretary-general calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- As Israel's war with Hamas reached 100 days, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza as he warned of escalating tensions along Lebanon's border with Israel.
Zelensky arrives in Switzerland as country agrees to host Ukraine peace summit
World News // 14 hours ago
Zelensky arrives in Switzerland as country agrees to host Ukraine peace summit
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Monday in Switzerland where he will take part in this week's World Economic Forum and begin preparations for a global peace summit.
North Korea, Russia top diplomats meet amid strengthening ties between two countries
World News // 15 hours ago
North Korea, Russia top diplomats meet amid strengthening ties between two countries
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui on Monday arrived in Russia ahead of two days of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a sign of strengthening ties between the two countries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Houthi-fired missile hits U.S.-owned container ship in Red Sea
Houthi-fired missile hits U.S.-owned container ship in Red Sea
MLK Day 2024: 38 years since holiday honoring civil rights icon was established
MLK Day 2024: 38 years since holiday honoring civil rights icon was established
House impeachment leaders say they'll issue new subpoenas for Hunter Biden
House impeachment leaders say they'll issue new subpoenas for Hunter Biden
Ukraine claims to shoot down 2 Russian command-and-control aircraft
Ukraine claims to shoot down 2 Russian command-and-control aircraft
U.N. secretary-general calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza
U.N. secretary-general calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement