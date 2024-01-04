Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 4, 2024 / 2:24 PM

Putin orders citizenship route for foreign military volunteers

By Patrick Hilsman
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree Thursday offering a citizenship path for foreign citizens who volunteer to fight in Ukraine. File Photo by Kremlin POOL/ UPI.
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree Thursday offering a citizenship path for foreign citizens who volunteer to fight in Ukraine. File Photo by Kremlin POOL/ UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered citizenship to foreigners who volunteer to fight in Russia's war in Ukraine, according to the state-run Tass News Agency.

The document provides a process for citizenship applications for "foreign citizens who have concluded a contract for military service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation or military formations during the period of a special military operation or military service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation or military formations."

Advertisement

Applicants must demonstrated that they signed up for at least one year of service.

According to Tass, the document says volunteers who have to leave for medical reasons will still have access to citizenship application.

In 2022, Putin issued a partial conscription order, which resulted in protests and a large number of Russians trying to leave the country.

The Russian military has struggled with manpower issues throughout its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

The Russian military relied on the Wagner Mercenary Group, which recruited fighters from prisons in exchange for amnesty, to boost its fighting capacity.

In June, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an abortive mutiny against the Russian Defense Ministry.

Advertisement

Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in August.

Russia has also sought foreign fighters abroad, with Cuban authorities announcing in September that they had arrested 17 people for trying to recruit fighters for Russia.

In December, Putin ordered an increase to the personnel of the armed forces by 170,000.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Vatican says blessing same-sex couples is not endorsement of homosexuality
World News // 8 minutes ago
Vatican says blessing same-sex couples is not endorsement of homosexuality
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Following a major shift in the Catholic church's stance toward same-sex unions, the Vatican released a statement clarifying the blessing of same-sex couples is not an endorsement of homosexuality.
Gaza Health Ministry says 22,438 dead; IDF claims killing of Jihad leader
World News // 5 hours ago
Gaza Health Ministry says 22,438 dead; IDF claims killing of Jihad leader
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Palestinian officials said on Thursday that 125 people died and 318 injured during Israel's latest assaults over the past 24 hours while Israel's military announced the death of an opposition leader.
Virtual human serves up safety instructions on Korean airline
World News // 55 minutes ago
Virtual human serves up safety instructions on Korean airline
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Korean Air introduced a virtual human designed to guide passengers through safety videos.
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in response to Russian air attacks
World News // 1 hour ago
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in response to Russian air attacks
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The NATO-Ukraine Council will meet next week at Ukraine's request following a series of large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.
Ukraine, Russia complete UAE-mediated prisoner swap
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia complete UAE-mediated prisoner swap
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was due to UAE successful mediation that stemmed from Abu Dhabi's strong relations with both countries.
At least 84 dead, 79 missing in Japan earthquake as 72-hour rescue window closes
World News // 7 hours ago
At least 84 dead, 79 missing in Japan earthquake as 72-hour rescue window closes
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The death toll from Japan's New Year's Day earthquake rose to 84 on Thursday as a critical 72-hour window of time to find those still unaccounted for expired.
A dozen nations join U.S. in condemning Houthi attacks
World News // 19 hours ago
A dozen nations join U.S. in condemning Houthi attacks
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A coalition of 13 nations pledged to hold Houthi militants accountable for attacking commercial shipping passing through the Red Sea.
Passengers' safe escape from fiery Japan Airlines crash described as 'miracle'
World News // 19 hours ago
Passengers' safe escape from fiery Japan Airlines crash described as 'miracle'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Passengers on a Japan Airlines jet, which collided with a Coast Guard aircraft Tuesday on a Tokyo runway before bursting into flames, are describing their safe escape as a "miracle."
Hezbollah chief warns Israel against full-scale war on Lebanon, vows 'punishment'
World News // 23 hours ago
Hezbollah chief warns Israel against full-scale war on Lebanon, vows 'punishment'
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel on Wednesday that launching a full-scale war on Lebanon would be "very costly," and that the assassination of a Hamas leader in Beirut would not go unpunished.
European Council sanctions Russian diamond miner PJSC Alrosa
World News // 1 day ago
European Council sanctions Russian diamond miner PJSC Alrosa
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The European Union Wednesday expanded sanctions on Russian diamonds to include a state-run mining company.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Hezbollah chief warns Israel against full-scale war on Lebanon, vows 'punishment'
Hezbollah chief warns Israel against full-scale war on Lebanon, vows 'punishment'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement