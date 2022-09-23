Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 23, 2022 / 4:29 PM

Russians flee country after Putin announced civilian mobilization

By Matt Bernardini
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces plans to mobilise up to 300,000 military reservists to fight in Ukraine after Russian forces lose ground. Thousands of Russians have tried to leave the country after the announcement. Photo by Kremlin POOL/ UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2bb1d9e9cd08666c8853182a442b2477/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces plans to mobilise up to 300,000 military reservists to fight in Ukraine after Russian forces lose ground. Thousands of Russians have tried to leave the country after the announcement. Photo by Kremlin POOL/ UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of Russians are fleeing the country after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of civilians into the military for his war in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered 300,000 troops to be called up immediately on Wednesday. The Kremlin has increased penalties for refusal of service or desertion to 10 years in prison.

Advertisement

After this announcement, many men of conscription age have attempted to leave the county. Footage obtained by Radio Free Europe showed long lines of cars and trucks at the Zemo Larsi crossing into Georgia. Russian citizen Ivan, who did not want to give his full name, told RFE that the crossing took 12 hours.

Finnish border guards said that the traffic from Russia has more than doubled in the past 48 hours, and long border lines were also reported in Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

RELATED Voting begins in 4 regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that Germany would offer protection to Russians on a case-by-case basis.

NPR reported that tickets for to countries with visa-free travel such as Armenia and Turkey - are either sold out or have soared in price.

Advertisement

Avtozak Live, a volunteer human rights monitoring group, reported as many as nine arson attacks had been carried out on military recruitment centers or government buildings across Russia.

RELATED U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes

The Russian government denied that people are fleeing the mobilization. "The information about the hype at airports and so on is very much exaggerated ... There is a lot of fake information about this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

After some companies complained that the draft could affect their ability to operate, Russian Ministry of Defense announced Friday that men with certain white-collar jobs in banking, I.T. and telecommunications will not be called up to join the war effort.

Latest Headlines

World Anti-Doping Agency keeps marijuana on banned substances list
World News // 41 minutes ago
World Anti-Doping Agency keeps marijuana on banned substances list
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Marijuana will remain on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substances list for athletes, the organization's executive committee announced Friday.
Iran blocks Internet, messaging apps in crackdown on protests
World News // 1 hour ago
Iran blocks Internet, messaging apps in crackdown on protests
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Iran's government on Friday blocked access to the Internet and messaging apps in a deepening crackdown on protests triggered by the death of a young woman who had been detained by the morality police.
U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A new repot by United Nations' investigators has concluded that Russian troops have raped and tortured children in Ukraine, carried out a large number of executions and committed other war crimes.
More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon
World News // 3 hours ago
More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- At least 77 migrants aboard a boat sailing from Lebanon have died after the ship sank off the coast of Syria, officials said Friday.
Abbas says Israel doesn't want peace, should be punished for journalist's death
World News // 3 hours ago
Abbas says Israel doesn't want peace, should be punished for journalist's death
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spoke Friday at the United Nations General Assembly and accused Israel of "destroying the two-state solution" for peace and enforcing a stalemate with violence.
Police in Iceland say they have thwarted terrorist plot for 1st time
World News // 5 hours ago
Police in Iceland say they have thwarted terrorist plot for 1st time
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Iceland say they have arrested four people in connection with a terror plot that intended to use high-powered weapons to unleash havoc in the nation's capital.
U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrives in South Korea for military drills
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrives in South Korea for military drills
BUSAN, South Korea, Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan arrived in the port city of Busan on Friday to conduct joint drills with the South Korean navy in a demonstration of military might and extended deterrence against North Korea.
Rise in EV sales puts auto industry on track to meet emissions goals
World News // 6 hours ago
Rise in EV sales puts auto industry on track to meet emissions goals
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Electric vehicles sales are on pace to eclipse record levels in 2022, but more efforts are needed for the world to achieve zero emissions within the next 25 years, according to the International Energy Agency.
Fiona still a major hurricane as it heads for eastern Canadian coastline
World News // 6 days ago
Fiona still a major hurricane as it heads for eastern Canadian coastline
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Hurricane Fiona has weakened a little in the open Atlantic Ocean, but is still a major hurricane bearing down on the Canadian coast this weekend.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on U.N. to send Putin a message
World News // 21 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on U.N. to send Putin a message
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin's "reckless nuclear threats," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the United Nations to send Russia a message on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tropical Depression 9 could become hurricane threat for Florida
Tropical Depression 9 could become hurricane threat for Florida
Trump lawyers ordered to prove claims FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago
Trump lawyers ordered to prove claims FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago
Voting begins in 4 regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia
Voting begins in 4 regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia
U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrives in South Korea for military drills
U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrives in South Korea for military drills
Alabama halts execution of Alan Miller over inability to access veins for injection
Alabama halts execution of Alan Miller over inability to access veins for injection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement