Jan. 1, 2024 / 1:23 PM

Xi Jinping says China will 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan in New Year's speech

By Joe Fisher
Chinese President Xi Jinping is shown delivering his New Year's address on Sunday. During the speech, he asserted China will "surely be reunified" with Taiwan. Photo courtesy Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Chinese President Xi Jinping is shown delivering his New Year's address on Sunday. During the speech, he asserted China will "surely be reunified" with Taiwan. Photo courtesy Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted in his New Year's address his country will "surely" be reunited with Taiwan as the island nation prepares to hold its presidential elections.

Xi's remarks on Sunday come less than two weeks before Taiwan's Jan. 13 vote.

The Chinese leader said his country "will surely be reunified" with Taiwan, according to an official translation provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while adding, "all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

Relations between China and the United States have become increasingly strained over Washington's support of Taiwan's sovereignty.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen pushed back on Xi's remarks during her own New Year's address, asserting her country's future should be determined through its democratic elections.

Tsai has served as president for eight years and is not eligible for re-election under Taiwan's constitution. Her Democratic Progressive Party will be represented by Lai Ching-te in the upcoming presidential election. He currently serves as vice president.

Xi also discussed China's economic achievements in 2023 and looked forward to 2024 in his speech, calling for "good education" for children and healthcare for the elderly.

"We will work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place for all," Xi said.

The Chinese leader also communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing solidarity between China and Russia.

