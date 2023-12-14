Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM

South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone

By Thomas Maresca
South Korea scrambled fighter jets in response to an incursion by Russian and Chinese military aircraft into its air defense identification zone Thursday, officials said. File Photo courtesy of Republic of Korea Air Force
South Korea scrambled fighter jets in response to an incursion by Russian and Chinese military aircraft into its air defense identification zone Thursday, officials said. File Photo courtesy of Republic of Korea Air Force

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea scrambled fighter jets on Thursday after Chinese and Russian military aircraft flew into its air defense identification zone, Seoul's military said.

Two Chinese and four Russian aircraft entered and departed South Korea's air defense identification zone, known as KADIZ, in the East Sea from 11:53 to 12:10 p.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters.

Advertisement

"Our military identified Chinese and Russian military aircraft before they entered the KADIZ and deployed Air Force fighter jets to take tactical measures to prepare for contingency situations," the JCS said.

There was no airspace violation, it added.

Related

An air defense zone is not territorial airspace but a broader region in which countries request foreign aircraft to identify themselves for security reasons.

A JCS official told news agency Yonhap that South Korea lodged a protest about the incursion to China through a direct military line. Seoul does not operate a similar line with Russia, the official said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Thursday that the Chinese military aircraft were "carrying out routine and conventional flight activities in international air space."

"This is in compliance with international law," she said at a regular press briefing.

Advertisement

Four Russian and four Chinese jets also entered the South Korean air defense zone in June, according to the JCS.

Seoul and Washington have expressed concern about the military relationship between Russia and North Korea, which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called "growing and dangerous" last month.

The White House has said Pyongyang is shipping munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine, while the North is believed to be receiving advanced technology for its space and missile programs in return.

North Korea launched its first spy satellite last month and withdrew from a 2018 inter-Korean military pact meant to reduce tensions in the border area.

While officially remaining neutral over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Beijing has continued to expand relations with Moscow, as well, in a partnership both sides declared had "no limits" in February 2022.

China has frequently sent aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone over the past two years as part of a pressure campaign against the democratic island of 23 million that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

South Korea, Japan and the United States, meanwhile, are also strengthening military cooperation. Last week, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his counterparts discussed the growing Russia-North Korea relationship at a trilateral meeting and agreed to "work in close coordination to counter its destabilizing effects."

Advertisement

The allies also "reaffirmed the fundamental importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and underscored their commitment to freedom of navigation and to international law," according to a readout from the White House.

Latest Headlines

Britain, Japan, Italy sign $32B treaty to develop next-generation fighter jet
World News // 44 minutes ago
Britain, Japan, Italy sign $32B treaty to develop next-generation fighter jet
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Britain, Japan and Italy signed a $32 billion deal Thursday to develop a next-generation AI-enabled stealth fighter jet that may fly without a pilot.
Pope Francis calls for binding treaty to regulate AI
World News // 49 minutes ago
Pope Francis calls for binding treaty to regulate AI
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Thursday called for a binding international treaty regulating artificial intelligence's development and advancement, warning it could lead to a "technological dictatorship" if left unchecked.
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
World News // 2 hours ago
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his Ukraine plan was unchanged and that the conflict would end only after Moscow's war aims were realized.
EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute
World News // 2 hours ago
EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice Thursday sided with Amazon in a $270 million tax dispute with the European Commission.
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
World News // 4 hours ago
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian woman had her convictions for murdering three of her children and the manslaughter of the fourth quashed on appeal Thursday, six months on from being freed after spending more than 20 years in prison.
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
World News // 20 hours ago
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Colombian authorities continued a search for suspects Wednesday in the kidnapping murder of Tou Ger Xiong, a Hmong-American Minnesota comedian.
Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit
World News // 22 hours ago
Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Norway Wednesday in an effort to shore up support as significant U.S. assistance for Ukraine aid has been held back in legislative wrangling.
U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain issued another round of sanctions against Hamas on Wednesday as the militant group continued its fight against Israel.
Britain highly exposed to crippling ransomware attacks, says report
World News // 1 day ago
Britain highly exposed to crippling ransomware attacks, says report
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Britain could be brought to a standstill from a "catastrophic ransomware attack" due to a lack of preparedness and investment, a panel of MPs and peers warned Wednesday.
Ukraine says 53 hurt in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine says 53 hurt in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Wednesday morning that Moscow launched an overnight attack on the capital of Kyiv, injuring 53.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement