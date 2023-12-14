South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone

South Korea scrambled fighter jets in response to an incursion by Russian and Chinese military aircraft into its air defense identification zone Thursday, officials said. File Photo courtesy of Republic of Korea Air Force

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea scrambled fighter jets on Thursday after Chinese and Russian military aircraft flew into its air defense identification zone, Seoul's military said. Two Chinese and four Russian aircraft entered and departed South Korea's air defense identification zone, known as KADIZ, in the East Sea from 11:53 to 12:10 p.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters. Advertisement

"Our military identified Chinese and Russian military aircraft before they entered the KADIZ and deployed Air Force fighter jets to take tactical measures to prepare for contingency situations," the JCS said.

There was no airspace violation, it added.

An air defense zone is not territorial airspace but a broader region in which countries request foreign aircraft to identify themselves for security reasons.

A JCS official told news agency Yonhap that South Korea lodged a protest about the incursion to China through a direct military line. Seoul does not operate a similar line with Russia, the official said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Thursday that the Chinese military aircraft were "carrying out routine and conventional flight activities in international air space."

"This is in compliance with international law," she said at a regular press briefing.

Advertisement

Four Russian and four Chinese jets also entered the South Korean air defense zone in June, according to the JCS.

Seoul and Washington have expressed concern about the military relationship between Russia and North Korea, which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called "growing and dangerous" last month.

The White House has said Pyongyang is shipping munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine, while the North is believed to be receiving advanced technology for its space and missile programs in return.

North Korea launched its first spy satellite last month and withdrew from a 2018 inter-Korean military pact meant to reduce tensions in the border area.

While officially remaining neutral over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Beijing has continued to expand relations with Moscow, as well, in a partnership both sides declared had "no limits" in February 2022.

China has frequently sent aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone over the past two years as part of a pressure campaign against the democratic island of 23 million that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

South Korea, Japan and the United States, meanwhile, are also strengthening military cooperation. Last week, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his counterparts discussed the growing Russia-North Korea relationship at a trilateral meeting and agreed to "work in close coordination to counter its destabilizing effects."

Advertisement

The allies also "reaffirmed the fundamental importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and underscored their commitment to freedom of navigation and to international law," according to a readout from the White House.