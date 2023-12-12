Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 12, 2023 / 10:51 PM

U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies

By Darryl Coote
The Biden administration imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia on Tuesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
The Biden administration imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia on Tuesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed sweeping Russia-related sanctions on Tuesday, designating more than 250 people and companies in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, China and the two Koreas, on accusations ranging from sanctions evasion to acting as a Kremlin weapons procurer.

The sanctions were imposed as President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday amid efforts to convince Republicans in Congress to pass his emergency supplemental package and fund Kyiv's defense against Russia's nearly two-year invasion.

Advertisement

While the U.S. Defense Department has been arming Ukraine, the Treasury and State Departments have been seeking to kneecap Russia's ability to make war by cutting off its weapons supplies and sanctions evasion activities.

U.S. officials have said their efforts are working as Moscow has sought the likes of North Korea and Iran to resupply its armory as it wages war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Treasury said it hit more than 150 people and companies with punitive measures, targeting third-country military procurement networks that have helped Russia acquire machine tools, key technologies and equipment for the Kremlin's industrial base.

The federal department said the sanctions follow G7 leaders earlier this month committing to targeting such actors. A joint statement Wednesday by the world leaders states that they will "continue to take actions against third country actors who materially support Russia's war, including by imposing additional measures on entities where appropriate in third countries," specifically those who help the Kremlin "acquire machine tools, equipment and key inputs."

"The Kremlin has steadily turned Russia into a wartime economy, but [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war machine cannot survive on domestic production alone," Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a statement Tuesday.

"Our sanctions today continue to tighten the vise on willing third-country suppliers and networks providing Russia the inputs it desperately needs to ramp up and sustain its military-industrial base."

At the State Department, Secretary Antony Blinken said he imposed sanctions against more than 100 people and companies involved in sanctions-evasion activities for Russia and those that bolster its future energy production and export capacity.

Advertisement

The sanctions imposed will restrict Russia's future energy production and export capacity, hinder its metals and mining sectors and disrupt its North Korea munitions deals, as well as constrain its defense industry and cut off its sanctions-evasion activities.

"The United States and its allies and partners are united in our continued support of Ukraine in the face of Russia's unprovoked, unjustified and illegal war," Blinken said in a statement.

"We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to promote accountability for Russia's crimes in Ukraine and those who finance and support Russia's war machine."

Sanctions generally block all property and assets of those designated while barring U.S. persons from doing business with them.

The United States is by far Ukraine's largest backer in its war against the Kremlin. The sanctions were imposed Tuesday as congressionally approved funds for Kyiv have all but been spent, and officials warn that what is at stake in the conflict is not just their ally's sovereignty, but world order, democracy and U.S. national security.

Biden said Tuesday that the United States failing to continue its support of Ukraine would be the "greatest Christmas gift" they could present Putin with, as Zelensky said that leadership from the United States is "crucial to keep the unity together for the entire free world."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Google loses antitrust case with Fortnite maker Epic Games
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Google loses antitrust case with Fortnite maker Epic Games
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- In a legal decision that could have wide-ranging implications, a jury has sided with Fortnite maker Epic Games, finding that Google violates antitrust laws with its Android mobile app store.
Biden meets with Zelensky, warns no U.S. aid to Ukraine would be Putin 'Christmas gift'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden meets with Zelensky, warns no U.S. aid to Ukraine would be Putin 'Christmas gift'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, as Republicans held firm against advancing more aid to Ukraine without addressing their concerns about the U.S. border.
Santa Ana winds to return across Southern California
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Santa Ana winds to return across Southern California
Strong winds will howl across parts of Southern California this week that could cause damage and increase the risk for wildfires, following on the heels of a Santa Ana event that took place last weekend.
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The judge overseeing Rudy Giuliani's defamation trial said Tuesday he may have again defamed the two Georgia election workers at the center of the trial in comments outside the courtroom.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launches investigation into Media Matters
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launches investigation into Media Matters
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has informed Media Matters that it is under investigation following a lawsuit from X, alleging that the watchdog group had done harm to X's reputation.
Republicans, Democrats grapple with identity crises as election year looms
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Republicans, Democrats grapple with identity crises as election year looms
CLIVE, Iowa, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- In this era of political crisis, parties are testing what it means to be a Republican or Democrat. That friction, and the uncertainty it brings, is nothing new. But the current iteration may have broader consequences.
Watchdog: U.S. agencies have 1,200 potential uses for AI, more guardrails needed
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Watchdog: U.S. agencies have 1,200 potential uses for AI, more guardrails needed
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A new report from a government watchdog Tuesday found that while artificial intelligence can be used to make the federal government more efficient and streamlined, the technology needs guardrails to prevent misuse.
Fire officials confirm no one trapped in rubble of Bronx partial building collapse
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Fire officials confirm no one trapped in rubble of Bronx partial building collapse
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Rescue workers did not discover anyone trapped under the rubble of part of a building that collapsed in the Bronx.
Consumer prices rise 0.1% in November; fuel costs decline, food prices increase
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Consumer prices rise 0.1% in November; fuel costs decline, food prices increase
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Consumer prices climbed slightly in November, according to data released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.
Harvard board says President Claudine Gay to remain after anti-Semitism testimony
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Harvard board says President Claudine Gay to remain after anti-Semitism testimony
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Harvard University President Claudine Gay will remain in office as she faces calls to resign following her testimony during a House hearing on anti-Semitism on college campuses, the university's board said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Rep. George Santos in plea negotiations, federal prosecutors say
Ex-Rep. George Santos in plea negotiations, federal prosecutors say
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza cease-fire
U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza cease-fire
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement