U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies

The Biden administration imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia on Tuesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed sweeping Russia-related sanctions on Tuesday, designating more than 250 people and companies in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, China and the two Koreas, on accusations ranging from sanctions evasion to acting as a Kremlin weapons procurer. The sanctions were imposed as President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday amid efforts to convince Republicans in Congress to pass his emergency supplemental package and fund Kyiv's defense against Russia's nearly two-year invasion. Advertisement

While the U.S. Defense Department has been arming Ukraine, the Treasury and State Departments have been seeking to kneecap Russia's ability to make war by cutting off its weapons supplies and sanctions evasion activities.

U.S. officials have said their efforts are working as Moscow has sought the likes of North Korea and Iran to resupply its armory as it wages war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Treasury said it hit more than 150 people and companies with punitive measures, targeting third-country military procurement networks that have helped Russia acquire machine tools, key technologies and equipment for the Kremlin's industrial base.

The federal department said the sanctions follow G7 leaders earlier this month committing to targeting such actors. A joint statement Wednesday by the world leaders states that they will "continue to take actions against third country actors who materially support Russia's war, including by imposing additional measures on entities where appropriate in third countries," specifically those who help the Kremlin "acquire machine tools, equipment and key inputs."

"The Kremlin has steadily turned Russia into a wartime economy, but [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war machine cannot survive on domestic production alone," Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a statement Tuesday.

"Our sanctions today continue to tighten the vise on willing third-country suppliers and networks providing Russia the inputs it desperately needs to ramp up and sustain its military-industrial base."

At the State Department, Secretary Antony Blinken said he imposed sanctions against more than 100 people and companies involved in sanctions-evasion activities for Russia and those that bolster its future energy production and export capacity.

The sanctions imposed will restrict Russia's future energy production and export capacity, hinder its metals and mining sectors and disrupt its North Korea munitions deals, as well as constrain its defense industry and cut off its sanctions-evasion activities.

"The United States and its allies and partners are united in our continued support of Ukraine in the face of Russia's unprovoked, unjustified and illegal war," Blinken said in a statement.

"We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to promote accountability for Russia's crimes in Ukraine and those who finance and support Russia's war machine."

Sanctions generally block all property and assets of those designated while barring U.S. persons from doing business with them.

The United States is by far Ukraine's largest backer in its war against the Kremlin. The sanctions were imposed Tuesday as congressionally approved funds for Kyiv have all but been spent, and officials warn that what is at stake in the conflict is not just their ally's sovereignty, but world order, democracy and U.S. national security.

Biden said Tuesday that the United States failing to continue its support of Ukraine would be the "greatest Christmas gift" they could present Putin with, as Zelensky said that leadership from the United States is "crucial to keep the unity together for the entire free world."