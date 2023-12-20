Hamas leader visits Egypt amid talks for new cease-fire with Israel

1 of 3 | Palestinians inspect a destroyed house and vehicle after Israeli airstrikes on residential houses on Wednesday as Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Egypt for cease-fire negotiations. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The leader of Hamas arrived in Egypt Wednesday amid talks that seek another pause in the conflict with Israel as pressure built to free more hostages in Gaza, prevent further civilian casualties, and potentially deliver a broader cease-fire agreement that could ultimately end the war. Ismail Haniyeh traveled from his headquarters in Qatar on Wednesday to speak with Egypt's intelligence chief about continued "aggression in the Gaza Strip and other matters," according to a statement from Hamas. Advertisement

The visit came as Israel had began offering proposals for a cease-fire including at least a weeklong pause in fighting in exchange for the phased release of hostages, Axios and CNN reported.

Hamas, however, was seeking to obtain a pause for two weeks, CBS News reported, doubling the previous pause last month that saw more than 100 hostages freed in exchange for the release of more than 200 Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to take a vote Wednesday on a new cease-fire resolution for the war following delays as the United States was not yet on board with the plan due to questionable wording in the draft.

CIA Director Bill Burns traveled to Warsaw on Monday to meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Israel's Mossad intelligence chief David Barnea, about the potential deal to free more captives.

Barnea proposed relaunching cease-fire talks by demanding Hamas release a group of 40 hostages, including all the remaining women, the elderly, and those needing medical attention, Israeli officials said.

There were no signs of a deal and no indication yet that Haniyeh was considering Israel's latest offer.

Israel also suggested the possibility of releasing more Palestinian prisoners on humanitarian grounds after dozens of prisoners and 80 hostages were exchanged in recent weeks under a previous cease-fire deal.

Back in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced mounting pressure from the family members of hostages who accused the government of not acting in good faith to free their relatives, while also defying the international community by continuing the bombardment despite thousands of civilian deaths.

The negotiations in the hostage crisis have been on hold as Hamas leaders refused to come back to the table after the first pause ended and Israel resumed its relentless campaign in Gaza despite pressure from allies to change strategies.

Israeli officials have noted that Hamas was responsible for igniting the war on Oct. 7, while Israel's latest proposal demonstrated the government's commitment to a peaceful solution in Gaza.

In recent days, the Israeli military has indicated that it is close to defeating Hamas and driving the militant group out of northern Gaza.