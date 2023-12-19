Trending
Dec. 19, 2023 / 6:54 AM

U.N. Security Council meets in seventh attempt to pass Gaza cease-fire resolution

By Paul Godfrey
The U.N. Security Council was set to convene in New York on Tuesday to vote on a new UAE-sponsored resolution calling for a "suspension" of hostilities as the war between Israel and Hamas dragged on into its 11th week. File photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council was set to convene in New York on Tuesday morning to vote on a new resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as the war between Israel and Hamas enters its 11th week.

The resolution is expected to call for an urgent and sustainable "suspension" of hostilities after being amended from "cessation of hostilities" to gain tentative backing from the United States which vetoed the last cease-fire resolution 10 days ago over its failure to condemn the Oct. 7 attacks.

The vote was pushed back from Monday evening to give countries sponsoring the motion more time to address U.S. issues with the wording of the draft resolution, including a rejection of any language referencing a cease-fire arguing that would play into Hamas' hand.

Arab countries on the council working on the text said they were heartened that the White House was engaging on wording instead of going straight to a veto as it had done previously in response to votes on resolutions calling for an "urgent humanitarian cease-fire" on Dec. 9 and a "humanitarian pause" before that on Oct. 18.

The text of an updated draft being circulated by the United Arab Emirates early Tuesday calls for the "urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities," according to Al Jazeera.

The binding resolution needs nine of the council's 15 member countries to vote in favor for it to be adopted, but any of the five permanent members -- the United States, Britain, France, Russia, and China -- can block it by exercising their veto power.

Six previous attempts to pass a resolution since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7, have all failed due to vetoes exercised by one or more of the five permanent members.

The U.N. General Assembly has been more successful with a gathering of the so-called 10th emergency special session last week voting 153-10 for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, with a further 23 abstaining.

Prior to that, in October, the assembly passed a resolution calling for an "immediate, durable sustained humanitarian truce" in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, along with the unhindered provision of lifesaving aid to civilians.

The passage of the resolution by a 120-14 vote, with 45 abstentions, sparked a furious backlash from Jerusalem, primarily because a Canadian-proposed amendment to include explicit condemnation of Hamas and the taking of hostages was rejected.

However, neither of the resolutions produced any tangible result due to the fact UNGA resolutions are non-binding

