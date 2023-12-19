Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 19, 2023 / 5:54 PM

Dozens arrested protesting Israel-Gaza war inside U.S. Capitol rotunda

By Sheri Walsh
U.S. Capitol Police arrested approximately 60 protesters who demonstrated inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The protesters were demanding a permanent cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, as they chanted "No more money for Israel's crimes!" Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI
1 of 6 | U.S. Capitol Police arrested approximately 60 protesters who demonstrated inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The protesters were demanding a permanent cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, as they chanted "No more money for Israel's crimes!" Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- About 60 protesters were arrested Tuesday inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda, as they called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, according to Capitol Police, who said the group entered the building as a tour group.

"Not another nickel! Not another dime! No more money for Israel's crimes!" the group of approximately 60 protesters chanted as they unfurled a "Stop Funding Violence" sign. Other protesters pulled out signs that read "Cease-Fire" and "Divest from militarism, invest in life," before they were arrested.

Advertisement

"It is against the law to demonstrate inside the Congressional Buildings, so we brought in additional officers to be prepared for the moment the group would break the law," Capitol Police said in a statement, adding that they were "aware of a group's potential plan to take a tour of the U.S. Capitol Building and then start a protest."

Advertisement

"The group was screened when they entered the building. Once they broke the law, roughly 60 people were immediately arrested for violating D.C. Code 22-1307 -- Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding."

Related

The Grassroots Global Justice Alliance posted video in a post on X, formerly Twitter, of the protesters chanting "From Palestine to Mexico, all borders and militarized violence have got to go!" The group also posted government funding measures, that would support Israel and secure borders, which are still in debate.

The dozens of groups involved in the protest, including Adalah Justice Project and the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, issued a statement Tuesday outlining their demands.

"We want Congress and President Biden to act on a permanent cease-fire now by stopping all military funding to Israel," the groups said.

"We demand that the United States stop arming Israel and facilitating genocide in Gaza. We demand that there be no further border violence or genocide in our names, funded with our tax dollars. In short, we demand that our leaders divest from militarism and invest in life!"

Advertisement

The latest spending package introduced in the Senate would allocate $14.3 billion in military funding to Israel and nearly $8 billion to border immigration enforcement agencies. Earlier this month, Senate Republicans blocked the package over a lack of border provisions, as Democrats vowed to add more than $60 billion in proposed aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

While the U.S. Attorney's Office has not said whether there will be charges filed against Tuesday's protesters, Republicans were quick to equate the demonstration with Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of former President Donald Trump fought to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's election win.

"Insurrection happening now in the Capitol!!!" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., wrote in a post Tuesday on X. "Arrest them all and throw them in the DC gulag in solitary confinement just like J6'ers!"

Security concerns at the U.S. Capitol and in Washington, D.C., have become heightened since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7. Last month, more than 100 people were injured outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee, where protesters called for a cease-fire of Israeli military action in Gaza. Capitol Police evacuated all members of Congress from the area.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

South leads U.S. population growth to pre-pandemic levels
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
South leads U.S. population growth to pre-pandemic levels
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- This year, the United States saw its largest population gain since before the pandemic, with states in the South leading the growth, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday.
Biden, Chief Justice Roberts remember Sandra Day O'Connor as 'American pioneer'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden, Chief Justice Roberts remember Sandra Day O'Connor as 'American pioneer'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts will eulogize Sandra Day O'Connor during a Tuesday funeral service for the former Supreme Court justice.
2 storms packing snow to collide over Rockies, Plains during holiday weekend
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 storms packing snow to collide over Rockies, Plains during holiday weekend
A pair of storms -- one that will hit Southern California and the deserts with heavy rain and another in the Northwest with rain and snow -- will merge near the middle of the United States with rain and snow.
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A New York-based federal judge ordered the unsealing of court documents in early 2024 that will make public the names of scores of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.
Holiday gas prices reach lowest level since 2020
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Holiday gas prices reach lowest level since 2020
The national average for the price of gas at the pump has declined 13 straight weeks, falling to its lowest level since 2021, analysts say.
Biden administration moves to protect old growth forests
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration moves to protect old growth forests
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a new plan Tuesday to protect some of the nation's oldest trees on national forests and grasslands throughout the United States.
State Dept. says passport processing times back to normal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
State Dept. says passport processing times back to normal
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of State announced passport processing times have returned to "pre-pandemic" norms, adding that the agency issued 24 million passport books and cards between October 2022 and September 2023.
Fetterman, Vance vow to fight Nippon Steel's purchase of U.S. Steel
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Fetterman, Vance vow to fight Nippon Steel's purchase of U.S. Steel
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Federal and state Pennsylvania lawmakers sounded off against an announced $14.9 billion sale of U.S. Steel to Japanese company Nippon Steel Corp., with some vowing to fight the deal.
Kamala Harris to launch nationwide tour in 2024 to promote abortion rights
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Kamala Harris to launch nationwide tour in 2024 to promote abortion rights
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris plans to launch a tour of the United States in early 2024 to promote abortion rights as Democrats sought to knuckle down on a key issue leading up to the November election.
Google to pay $700M, allow alternative billing in antitrust settlement with states
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Google to pay $700M, allow alternative billing in antitrust settlement with states
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Google announced on Monday that it is changing its billing options brought on by a $700 million antitrust settlement sparked by a lawsuit filed by the majority of U.S. attorneys general.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend, fired by Disney/Marvel Studios
Actor Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend, fired by Disney/Marvel Studios
U.S. unveils new multinational operation to counter Houthi rebels attacking Red Sea ships
U.S. unveils new multinational operation to counter Houthi rebels attacking Red Sea ships
Judge again dismisses Donald Trump's attempt to throw out civil fraud trial
Judge again dismisses Donald Trump's attempt to throw out civil fraud trial
Iceland volcano erupts on Reykjanes peninsula following hundreds of earthquakes
Iceland volcano erupts on Reykjanes peninsula following hundreds of earthquakes
Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani again, days after $148M award
Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani again, days after $148M award
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement