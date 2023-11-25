Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces civil sex abuse suit from ex-aide

1 of 6 | Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo smiles when he arrived for his speech to make an official announcement that New York State has lifted all COVID restrictions and lockdowns on June 15, 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- An aide for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of groping her in 2020 filed a civil lawsuit under the state's Adult Survivors Act for "continuous sexual harassment," multiple news organizations reported. Brittany Commisso filed court papers earlier this week to initiate a lawsuit and a formal complaint that Cuomo made unwanted advances and retaliated when she rebuffed. Advertisement

Commisso was one of women whose claims of harassment were substantiated by a state attorney general's report. The legal action was filed days before the state's year-long Adult Survivors Act was set to expire on Friday. The act allowed people to sue for sexual assault or harassment beyond the statute of limitations.

Cuomo's attorney Rita Glavin said: "Ms. Commisso's claims are provably false, which is why the Albany district attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation."

"Ms. Commisso's transparent attempt at a cash grab will fail," Glavin said. "We look forward to seeing her in court."

Cuomo resigned in 2021 following Commisso's allegations she was demoted "from the position of Executive Assistant to the Governor, removed her from the Executive Chamber front office, and assigned her to the demeaning task of answering telephones in the Lieutenant Governor's office until moved to other offices, including loss of overtime, ostracism, given little or no work, demotion, and loss of career opportunities and advancement."

Advertisement

In the most recent court filing, she said the sexual harassment included "unwelcome sexual advances, sexualized comments about appearance and personal matters, relations, their dating, their sex life, and her marriage, assignment of humiliating and demeaning tasks, hugs, kisses, sexual touching of the buttocks, and forcible touching of the breast."