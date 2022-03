1/2

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is seeking a $125 million settlement over what he alleges was wrongful termination by the network in December. File Photo by Justin Sullivan/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Former CNN broadcaster Chris Cuomo is seeking $125 million in arbitration from CNN to settle his wrongful termination claims against the network, his lawyers said Wednesday. Chris Cuomo believes he is owed $15 million in salary and bonuses because of the termination, and another $110 million in damages. Advertisement

CNN fired the former host of Cuomo Prime Time in December after an investigation into his efforts to help defend his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against sexual harassment allegations.

Andrew Cuomo, who was frequently a guest on his brother's show early in the pandemic, resigned in August over the allegations.

Chris Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.

"It should, by now, be obvious to everyone that Chris Cuomo did not lie to CNN about helping his brother," Chris Cuomo's lawyer Bryan Freedman said in a statement.

"In fact, as the limited information released from WarnerMedia's investigation makes clear, CNN's highest-level executives not only knew about Chris' involvement in helping his brother but also actively assisted the governor, both through Chris and directly themselves."