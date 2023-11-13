Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 13, 2023 / 10:16 AM

Ukrainian man jailed for life for providing Russia with missile coordinates for Kharkiv strike

By Paul Godfrey
A Kharkiv man was jailed for life Monday for passing information to Russian intelligence that led to the military administrative HQ of the region being hit by two Russian cruise missiles in March 2022, killing 29 people. Photo courtesy Kharkiv Prosecutor General's Office.
A Kharkiv man was jailed for life Monday for passing information to Russian intelligence that led to the military administrative HQ of the region being hit by two Russian cruise missiles in March 2022, killing 29 people. Photo courtesy Kharkiv Prosecutor General's Office.

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being found guilty of treason for supplying information to Russian forces that led to a deadly cruise missile strike and other attacks on Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.

The unnamed man passed military intelligence, including coordinates of a strategically important government building in downtown Kharkiv, to two female Russian intelligence operatives via banned social networks leading to the airstrike by two Kalibr missiles in March 2022, killing 29 people, according to the Kharkiv Prosecutor General's Office.

Advertisement

Prosecutors showed in court that between February and April 2022 the man, a Kharkiv native, gathered information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv by surveying the area, questioning local residents and collecting and recording data.

The man sent the coordinates of the Kharkiv region military administration to his handler in Moscow on Feb. 28, 2022. In addition, he provided data for strikes on the headquarters of the XADO company, as well as a number of locations in the city that were later targeted in Russian attacks.

Related

He was also found guilty of disseminating Russian propaganda justifying its armed aggression against Ukraine and the illegal possession and handling of firearms.

Advertisement

Police recovered computer equipment from his apartment containing evidence of his online communications, as well as illegally purchased weapons including a Fort-202 carbine, pistol ammunition and a grenade case.

In online posts, he denied Russian aggression against Ukraine, re-posted pro-Russia conspiracy theories and distributed a publication that claimed American scientists were experimenting on patients in Merefa, just outside Kharkiv, using dangerous biological drugs.

In July 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and State Security Service head Ivan Bakanov after hundreds of government workers under them were accused of collaborating with Russia.

Zelensky said 651 criminal proceedings had been launched into allegations of treason and collusion between employees of the prosecutor's offices, pretrial investigation bodies and law enforcement agencies.

Latest Headlines

Former PM David Cameron named British foreign secretary in Cabinet shakeup
World News // 1 hour ago
Former PM David Cameron named British foreign secretary in Cabinet shakeup
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- In his first major cabinet reshuffle since becoming British prime minister, Rishi Sunak on Monday replaced his controversial Home Secretary Suella Braverman and brought back former PM David Cameron as foreign secretary.
Infants dead after incubators fail at Gaza hospital; EU calls for more humanitarian pauses
World News // 1 hour ago
Infants dead after incubators fail at Gaza hospital; EU calls for more humanitarian pauses
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- At least three premature babies died at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza as an Israeli missile struck near the facility amid continuing bombing raids against the militant group Hamas after more than a month of war.
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets hit two Iranian military bases in southeastern Syria in "defensive" airstrikes ordered by President Biden in response to a surge in attacks against American troops in Syria and Iraq, the Pentagon said.
U.S., South Korea update deterrence strategy against North Korean threats
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S., South Korea update deterrence strategy against North Korean threats
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea updated their joint deterrence strategy against North Korea for the first time in a decade Monday, revising the plan to better respond to the North's missile and nuclear threats.
Tens of thousands in Spain protest proposed Catalan amnesty deal
World News // 18 hours ago
Tens of thousands in Spain protest proposed Catalan amnesty deal
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of protesters took the the streets in Madrid on Sunday against an amnesty deal with Catalan separatists that allows the acting prime minister to stay in power.
Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
World News // 20 hours ago
Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Iceland's public broadcaster RUV, in partnership with the country's civil defense team, announced two live streams to watch the impending eruption of Fagradalsfjall volcano.
Gaza doctor: 'We need help, no one hears us'; hospitals face dire situation
World News // 22 hours ago
Gaza doctor: 'We need help, no one hears us'; hospitals face dire situation
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Two of Gaza's top hospitals are facing a "catastrophic situation" with power outages and medication, food and water shortages as Israeli ground battles and air strikes continued Sunday.
Lion goes on the lam from circus, roams Italian town near Rome
World News // 22 hours ago
Lion goes on the lam from circus, roams Italian town near Rome
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A lion escaped from a circus and roamed an Italian town near Rome before it was captured, authorities said on Saturday.
Netanyahu: Deal to free some hostages held by Hamas 'could be' in the works
World News // 23 hours ago
Netanyahu: Deal to free some hostages held by Hamas 'could be' in the works
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday there could be a potential deal with Hamas to release some of the hostages taken Oct. 7 but declined to give further details.
Vatican removes Texas bishop who opposed discussions on LGBTQ issues
World News // 1 day ago
Vatican removes Texas bishop who opposed discussions on LGBTQ issues
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Vatican, under the direction of Pope Francis, announced Saturday it has dismissed Joseph Strickland after the Texas-based bishop criticized the Church for discussing possible reforms on LGBTQ rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash
5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash
Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting
Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting
Lion goes on the lam from circus, roams Italian town near Rome
Lion goes on the lam from circus, roams Italian town near Rome
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement