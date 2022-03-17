Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 17, 2022 / 7:45 AM

Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainians look at the damage to an apartment building that was struck by  Russian bombs in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 15. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- New satellite images show significant damage from Russian bombs across Ukraine on Thursday as President Volodymyr Zelensky made a passionate plea to the German government to do more to help stop the war.

The satellite images from Maxar Technologies show major destruction from bombs in Volnovakha, about 35 miles north of Mariupol, and a number of homes on fire in eastern Chernihiv.

Advertisement

The images also show an airfield at the Kharkiv Aircraft Manufacturing Company that's littered with impact craters.

Maxar has so far provided numerous satellite images of the damage in Ukraine, including one that showed a 40-mile convoy of Russian military vehicles earlier this month.

RELATED Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion

Thursday marks the beginning of the fourth week of fighting in Ukraine. Russian forces began the war on Feb. 24.

It's not yet known how many people have been killed or injured from a Russian attack on a theater in the surrounded town of Mariupol on Wednesday. The theater was being used as a bomb shelter.

Officials from the strategic port town said they hope to confirm the number of casualties on Thursday.

RELATED Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia

Despite continued Russian bombardment, a British intelligence report released on Thursday said that Moscow's advances have "largely stalled on all fronts."

Advertisement

"Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea and air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses," the report states.

"Ukrainian resistance remain staunch and well-coordinated. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands."

RELATED U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs

In a virtual address to the German Parliament on Thursday, Zelensky evoked images of the Berlin Wall in calling for further aid from Germany and expedited membership to the European Union.

Zelensky directly appealed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by echoing a famous call from U.S. President Ronald Reagan over Russia's efforts to create a political wall with Ukrainian invasion.

"Mr. Scholz, tear down this wall," Zelensky said, according to The New York Times.

The remarks came one day after Zelensky made an address to a joint session of U.S. Congress, during which he urged a no-fly zone over Ukraine and more aid to halt Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy addresses U.S. Congress

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a video address to members of the U.S. Congress gathered in the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium in Washington on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Drew Angerer/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

South Korea COVID-19 cases surge past 600,000 amid eased restrictions
World News // 39 minutes ago
South Korea COVID-19 cases surge past 600,000 amid eased restrictions
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- South Korea saw its daily COVID-19 cases soar to over 600,000 on Thursday, the highest in the world, as health officials look to continue easing restrictions during a wave driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial
World News // 1 hour ago
Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial
March 17 (UPI) -- A Cambodian court convicted 21 people, including exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, on charges including conspiracy to overthrow the government in a decision Thursday that defendants blasted as political motivated.
Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president
World News // 3 hours ago
Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president
March 17 (UPI) -- A judge in Honduras late Wednesday approved the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States where prosecutors have accused him of being involved in a narco-trafficking conspiracy.
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
March 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Moldova have been successfully connected to the Continental European power system, officials said, paving the way for the two countries to permanently sever their power relationship with Russia.
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
March 16 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday ordered Russia to immediately suspend its war against Ukraine in a move largely seen as symbolic with no one from the Kremlin present.
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
World News // 12 hours ago
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
March 16 (UPI) -- Archaeologists unearthed ancient tombs and a 14th century sarcophagus while excavating underneath Paris' Notre Dame cathedral ahead of its reconstruction.
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
World News // 15 hours ago
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
March 16 (UPI) -- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday off the coast near Fukushima, Japan, the site of a 2011 nuclear disaster, killing one person and injured at least 88 people.
Russia bombs Ukrainian theater serving as civilian shelter
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia bombs Ukrainian theater serving as civilian shelter
March 16 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Wednesday bombed a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, where hundreds of civilians were taking shelter, said city officials who were unable to confirm casualties.
Racism likely a factor in strip search of Black girl in London, review found
World News // 16 hours ago
Racism likely a factor in strip search of Black girl in London, review found
March 16 (UPI) -- Racism was likely a factor in the strip search of a Black schoolgirl in London while on her period two years ago after she was wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis, a review has now found.
Cold weather adds separate challenge for Ukrainian refugees
World News // 19 hours ago
Cold weather adds separate challenge for Ukrainian refugees
The outpouring of support for Ukrainian refugees has been eager, but impromptu -- as has been the shelter trying to keep up with a growing refugee population in Poland in cold weather.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
Texas National Guard troops posted at wealthy ranches as part of border mission
Texas National Guard troops posted at wealthy ranches as part of border mission
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement