Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'

Ukrainians look at the damage to an apartment building that was struck by Russian bombs in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 15. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- New satellite images show significant damage from Russian bombs across Ukraine on Thursday as President Volodymyr Zelensky made a passionate plea to the German government to do more to help stop the war. The satellite images from Maxar Technologies show major destruction from bombs in Volnovakha, about 35 miles north of Mariupol, and a number of homes on fire in eastern Chernihiv. Advertisement

The images also show an airfield at the Kharkiv Aircraft Manufacturing Company that's littered with impact craters.

Maxar has so far provided numerous satellite images of the damage in Ukraine, including one that showed a 40-mile convoy of Russian military vehicles earlier this month.

Thursday marks the beginning of the fourth week of fighting in Ukraine. Russian forces began the war on Feb. 24.

It's not yet known how many people have been killed or injured from a Russian attack on a theater in the surrounded town of Mariupol on Wednesday. The theater was being used as a bomb shelter.

Officials from the strategic port town said they hope to confirm the number of casualties on Thursday.

Despite continued Russian bombardment, a British intelligence report released on Thursday said that Moscow's advances have "largely stalled on all fronts."

"Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea and air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses," the report states.

"Ukrainian resistance remain staunch and well-coordinated. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands."

In a virtual address to the German Parliament on Thursday, Zelensky evoked images of the Berlin Wall in calling for further aid from Germany and expedited membership to the European Union.

Zelensky directly appealed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by echoing a famous call from U.S. President Ronald Reagan over Russia's efforts to create a political wall with Ukrainian invasion.

"Mr. Scholz, tear down this wall," Zelensky said, according to The New York Times.

The remarks came one day after Zelensky made an address to a joint session of U.S. Congress, during which he urged a no-fly zone over Ukraine and more aid to halt Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy addresses U.S. Congress

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a video address to members of the U.S. Congress gathered in the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium in Washington on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Drew Angerer/UPI | License Photo