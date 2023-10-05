Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 5, 2023 / 1:22 PM / Updated at 1:30 PM

Russian strike on supermarket in Kharkiv region kills at least 51

By Patrick Hilsman
A Russian strike on a supermarket in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine killed at least 51 people Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Photo courtesy of Volodymyr Zelensky
1 of 3 | A Russian strike on a supermarket in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine killed at least 51 people Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Photo courtesy of Volodymyr Zelensky

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Russian strike on a supermarket in the village of Hroza, in Kharkiv region of Ukraine, killed at least 51 people Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky decried the strike as a "fully deliberate, demonstrative and brutal terrorist attack" on an "ordinary grocery store" in a post on social media.

Advertisement

"Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for one reason only: to make its genocidal aggression the new normal for the entire world," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Russia had "deliberately and barbarically attacked civilian targets," including a cafe and a store in Hroza in the Kupiansk district.

Read More

Zelensky called on nations to implement sanctions against the Russian government.

"Russian terror must be stopped. Everyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions are criminals. Those who continue to support Russia are all supporting evil," he said.

The attack occurred while Zelensky was meeting with global leaders in Spain at the European Political Community Summit.

Speaking at the summit, Zelensky referenced Kharviv as he stressed the importance of air defense.

"I just visited Kharkiv, the city of 1.2 million people. Border with Russia is less than 24 miles away. Less than 3 minutes for a S-300 missile. Russia terrorizes the city with them and has already destroyed thousands of houses, schools, universities, power plants and transport," he said.

Advertisement

He warned that Russia would turn its sights on other nations if its forces are not defeated in Ukraine.

"Various European countries border the terrorist state and in fact, Russian propagandists and officials talk about them as the next targets of their aggression," he said. "Targets. This is exactly the word they use."

He called on European leaders to provide aid to Ukraine in its efforts to overtake Russia in battle.

"An aggressor is most effectively neutralized by defeat in war," Zelensky said. "Right now in Ukraine, we have the opportunity to fundamentally defeat Russian aggression. Together we have already accomplished things many thought were impossible. Together, we have defended Ukraine."

Latest Headlines

European Parliament condemns Azerbaijani attack on Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh
World News // 2 hours ago
European Parliament condemns Azerbaijani attack on Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The European Parliament Thursday condemned the violent seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan saying it amounts to ethnic cleansing and urged the EU to sanction Azerbaijani officials.
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in literature
World News // 3 hours ago
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in literature
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for an expansive body of work that has established him as one of the world's most celebrated writers.
Amazon, Microsoft face antitrust probe by British regulators over cloud computing
World News // 4 hours ago
Amazon, Microsoft face antitrust probe by British regulators over cloud computing
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- British antitrust authorities opened a two-year investigation Thursday into the cloud computing market after a complaint that Amazon and Microsoft were limiting competition in the country's $9.1 billion market.
South Korea to test interbank digital currency
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea to test interbank digital currency
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The South Korean government plans to begin testing central bank digital currency this month.
6.6-magnitude earthquake produces small tsunami near Japanese island
World News // 4 hours ago
6.6-magnitude earthquake produces small tsunami near Japanese island
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake in the western Pacific Ocean Thursday morning created small tsunami waves to wash on Japanese shores, officials said.
Shares of Britain's Metro Bank plunge, triggering trading halt amid debt fears
World News // 5 hours ago
Shares of Britain's Metro Bank plunge, triggering trading halt amid debt fears
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Trade in shares of Britain's Metro Bank on the London Stock Exchange was halted twice Thursday morning after a price crash triggered the exchange's circuit breaker mechanism.
EU climate report: September broke heat records; 2023 on pace for hottest year
World News // 5 hours ago
EU climate report: September broke heat records; 2023 on pace for hottest year
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Earth experienced the warmest September in recorded history in 2023, with average surface air temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels, according to new climate data from the European Union.
Britain axes Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 railway
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain axes Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 railway
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Britain canceled the Birmingham to Manchester leg of a $121 billion high-speed rail line between London with the north, with the money saved to be funneled back into faster rail links between big cities in the north.
Flooding in northeastern India kills 14, leaves 104 missing
World News // 8 hours ago
Flooding in northeastern India kills 14, leaves 104 missing
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Flooding in India's northeastern state of Sikkim has killed at least 14 people, government officials said Thursday as a search-and-rescue operation was launched to find more than 100 missing people.
Russia may attack civilian ships in Black Sea and blame Ukraine, Britain warns
World News // 10 hours ago
Russia may attack civilian ships in Black Sea and blame Ukraine, Britain warns
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- British intelligence is warning that Russia may attack civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea and then lay blame on Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise announce they want to be next House speaker
Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise announce they want to be next House speaker
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement