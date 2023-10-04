Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 4, 2023 / 11:14 PM

U.S. transfers 1.1M rounds of confiscated ammunition to Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
The United States this week transferred 1.1 million rounds of ammunition the U.S. Navy seized in the Arabian Sea in December. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department
The United States this week transferred 1.1 million rounds of ammunition the U.S. Navy seized in the Arabian Sea in December. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The United States transferred some 1.1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine that were confiscated in December while en route from Iran to militant groups in Yemen.

The transfer to Ukraine's armed forces was conducted Monday, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. But it comes at time when the future of U.S. backing for Ukraine's war in Russia may be in jeopardy by members of the Republican Party who are questioning future funds.

Advertisement

The munitions were seized along with rocket-propelled grenades and thousands of pounds of rocket-propelled-grenade propellant by U.S. Central Command naval forces from the flagless dhow Marwan 1 vessel in the Arabian Sea on Dec. 9.

U.S. officials said the weaponry was being transferred in violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2216 from Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to Houthi rebels who have been waging a civil war, with backing from Tehran, against the government since 2014.

Advertisement

Resolution 2216 was passed by the U.N. Security Council in April 2015 to impose sanctions on those accused of undermining the stability of Yemen.

Justice Department officials explained that the U.S. government filed a forfeiture action against the rounds in late March as part of its larger investigation into Iran's weapons-smuggling network.

The officials accused the network of being involved in trafficking advanced conventional weapons systems and their components by sanctioned Iranian entities, such as the IRGC, to support the Houthi rebels in Yemen as well as Tehran's other destabilizing activities in the region.

"The forfeiture complaint alleges a sophisticated scheme by the IRGC to clandestinely ship weapons to entities that pose grave threats to U.S. national security," the Justice Department said in a March press release.

The United States took ownership of the rounds on July 20, the department said.

"With this weapons transfer, the Justice Department's forfeiture actions against one authoritarian regime are now directly supporting the Ukrainian people's fight against another authoritarian regime," Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday in a statement.

"We will continue to use every legal authority at our disposal to support Ukraine in their fight for freedom, democracy, and the rule of law."

Advertisement

At a commitment of some $44 billion in security assistance, the United States is by far the largest backer of Kyiv's defense against Russia's war. But Congressionally approved funds are dwindling and the Biden administration has called on the lawmakers to pass billions in supplemental assistance.

However, Ukraine funding has grown controversial in the United States and Europe, and funds for Kyiv present an obstacle over the weekend to pass crucial funding to prevent a U.S. government shutdown.

Ultimately, the 45-day stopgap resolution lacked any funds for Kyiv.

On Tuesday, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters that the U.S. coffers hold funding to meet Ukraine's battle needs "for just a little bit longer," but that Congress must act to ensure there is no disruption in U.S. support.

On Wednesday, State Department principal deputy spokesman Vedant Patel mirrored the comments of her Defense Department counterpart.

"We cannot under any circumstances allow America's support for Ukraine to be interrupted," he said. "A lapse in support for even a short period of time could make all the difference in the battlefield, and so this is something that we're going to continue to work closely with our partners in Congress on and continue to coordinate directly."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- With another threat of a government shutdown next month and a dozen spending bills to vote on, 20 Republican senators vowed Wednesday to block legislation that does not relate to funding the government.
Gallup: 63% of Americans support establishment of third major political party
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gallup: 63% of Americans support establishment of third major political party
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans, 63%, support the establishment of a third major political party, according to a Gallup poll conducted ahead of the ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by far-right Republicans.
Biden administration announces 'life-changing' $9B in student debt relief
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden administration announces 'life-changing' $9B in student debt relief
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a new round of student loan relief Wednesday that will wipe away $9 billion in debt for 125,000 Americans, as payments restart following a three-year break during the pandemic.
MacArthur Foundation's new Genius Grant Fellows embrace creativity in art, science
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
MacArthur Foundation's new Genius Grant Fellows embrace creativity in art, science
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The MacArthur Foundation has announced the 2023 MacArthur Genius Grant Fellows, each of whom will receive an $80,000 no-strings attached grant.
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle fined $10K, avoids prison time in wildlife trafficking case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle fined $10K, avoids prison time in wildlife trafficking case
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Bhagavan Antle of Tiger King fame has been fined $10,000 and banned from owning or trading exotic animals for five years.
GM estimates UAW strike has cost carmaker $200M as walkouts reach Day 20
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GM estimates UAW strike has cost carmaker $200M as walkouts reach Day 20
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- General Motors revealed Wednesday that the ongoing strike by the powerful United Auto Workers union has cost the carmaker $200 million -- about six times what chief executive Mary Barra made in 2022.
Nancy Pelosi pays her respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi pays her respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid her respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall alongside Feinstein's family in private before a public viewing.
Chilliest weather of season forecast for Great Lakes region, Northeast
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Chilliest weather of season forecast for Great Lakes region, Northeast
The weather pattern across the Great Lakes and Northeast will suddenly switch from summerlike to autumn conditions in the coming days.
Supreme Court debates reining in disability rights lawsuits
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court debates reining in disability rights lawsuits
WASHINGTON, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case with possible ramifications for Americans with disabilities, but some justices questioned whether the it should be dropped instead.
In lawsuit against Joe Biden, Rudy Giuliani decries being called 'Russian pawn'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In lawsuit against Joe Biden, Rudy Giuliani decries being called 'Russian pawn'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday filed a defamation lawsuit against President Joe Biden, saying the president and various Biden campaign organizations made false and defamatory statements about him starting in 2020.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
Biden administration announces 'life-changing' $9B in student debt relief
Biden administration announces 'life-changing' $9B in student debt relief
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement