Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 4, 2023 / 11:22 AM

Russian journalist who protested Ukraine invasion sentenced in absentia

By Patrick Hilsman
Exiled Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in absentia for "disseminating false information" about the Russian armed forces, according to the state-backed Tass news agency. Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE
Exiled Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in absentia for "disseminating false information" about the Russian armed forces, according to the state-backed Tass news agency. Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Exiled Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison by a Russian court for "disseminating false information" about the Russian armed forces.

The verdict was handed down in absentia as Ovsyannikova escaped from house arrest in October 2022 and her whereabouts are currently unknown, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported.

Advertisement

"Taking into account the position of the prosecutor's office, the court sentenced Ovsyannikova to eight years and six months of imprisonment to be served in a general regime correctional colony," the Federal Prosecutor's office said.

Ovsyannikova posted a message to the court on Telegram Tuesday, dismissing the charges as "absurd and politically motivated."

Read More

"They decided to arrange a demonstrative flogging for the fact that I was not afraid and called a spade a spade. Russian television is a deceitful propaganda machine, war is war, and Putin is a war criminal," she wrote.

In March 2022, Ovsyannikova interrupted a live broadcast from Russia's Channel One holding a protest sign reading "Stop the war, don't believe propaganda, here you are being lied to."

During the broadcast, Ovsyannikova yelled "Stop the war! No war!"

Advertisement

After her protest, the human rights organization OVD-Info posted a pre-recorded message from Ovsyannikova to Telegram.

"Sadly, during the last years that I have worked at Channel One I spread the Kremlin propaganda, and I am very ashamed of this. I am ashamed I allowed lies to be told on TV screens, I am ashamed I allowed Russian people to be fooled," Ovsyannikova said.

"We were silent in 2014 when it all started. We did not go out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny. We simply watched this inhumane regime. Now the whole world has turned away from us and the next ten generations of our descendants will not wash away the shame of this fratricidal war. We the Russians are wise and proud, it is up to us to stop this madness. Come out to protest, do not be afraid," Ovsyannikova continued.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the protest and expressed gratitude.

"I'm thankful to those Russians who don't stop trying to deliver the truth, who are fighting against disinformation and tell real facts to their friends and families, and personally to that woman who went into the studio of Channel One with an antiwar poster," President Zelensky said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

TikTok ends online shopping service in Indonesia
World News // 35 minutes ago
TikTok ends online shopping service in Indonesia
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- TikTok said on Wednesday it was shutting down its online shopping service in Southeast Asia's largest economy in Indonesia because of new rules imposed by the country to protect local businesses.
Corporate manslaughter probe launched into British hospital that employed Lucy Letby
World News // 58 minutes ago
Corporate manslaughter probe launched into British hospital that employed Lucy Letby
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police on Wednesday launched a corporate manslaughter investigation into the British Countess of Chester Hospital that employed nurse Lucy Letby, who was convicted of killing infants.
3 dead in Philippines after fishing boat collides with unknown commercial vessel
World News // 2 hours ago
3 dead in Philippines after fishing boat collides with unknown commercial vessel
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Philippines Coast Guard is investigating the mysterious ramming of a fishing vessel that killed three people, including the captain, officials said on Wednesday.
Pope Francis scolds U.S., world policymakers in latest climate decree
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis scolds U.S., world policymakers in latest climate decree
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Pope Francis issued a stinging 11-page proclamation Wednesday that called out the "irresponsible" actions of the United States and a cycle of world policymakers who were not doing enough to mitigate the climate crisis.
3 U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for discovery of quantum dots
World News // 4 hours ago
3 U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for discovery of quantum dots
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Three U.S. scientists who helped usher in practical use for nanotechnology that can now be seen in everything from television monitors to LED lamps won the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday.
U.N. warns global economic growth on verge of stalling
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. warns global economic growth on verge of stalling
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The United Nations warned Wednesday that the world economy is headed for a protracted slowdown without reform of the global financial architecture and better policies to combat inflation, inequality and sovereign debt.
21 killed, 15 injured after Italian bus plunges from overpass near Venice
World News // 5 hours ago
21 killed, 15 injured after Italian bus plunges from overpass near Venice
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A bus plunged 50 feet from a flyover and burst into flames just outside Venice killing at least 21 people, including three children.
AstraZeneca to pay $425 million to settle Nexium, Prilosec lawsuits
World News // 21 hours ago
AstraZeneca to pay $425 million to settle Nexium, Prilosec lawsuits
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Multinational pharmaceutical maker AstraZeneca said Tuesday it will pay $425 million to settle lawsuits from people who experienced kidney damage from the company's heartburn medications Nexium and Prilosec.
Typhoon Koinu intensifies as it approaches southern Taiwan, southeastern China
World News // 22 hours ago
Typhoon Koinu intensifies as it approaches southern Taiwan, southeastern China
In the West Pacific basin, a robust typhoon is tracking northwestward across the northwestern Philippine Sea, threatening locations across Taiwan, the northernmost tip of the Philippines and southeastern China.
Three killed, four injured in shooting rampage at top Bangkok shopping mall
World News // 1 day ago
Three killed, four injured in shooting rampage at top Bangkok shopping mall
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and four were injured after a gunman went on a shooting rampage Tuesday at an upscale shopping mall in the center of Bangkok, medical authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
After vote to unseat him, Kevin McCarthy says he will not run again for House speaker
After vote to unseat him, Kevin McCarthy says he will not run again for House speaker
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement