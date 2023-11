U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Friday to hold talks with leaders while pushing for a "humanitarian pause" in fighting. Photo courtesy Secretary Antony Blinken/X

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Friday as the United States pushes for a humanitarian pause to fighting between Israel and Hamas. Blinken was set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and other leaders during the trip.

"Will discuss Israel's right to defend itself and our work to get humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza," he said.

Blinken's trip will run through Nov. 10, and is his second to Israel since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the retaliation.

"In Israel, Secretary Blinken will reiterate U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism consistent with international humanitarian law and discuss efforts to safeguard U.S. citizens in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, work to secure the immediate release of hostages, increase the pace and volume of humanitarian assistance entering Gaza for distribution to Palestinian civilians, and prevent the conflict from spreading," a release from the State Department said on Thursday.

On the same day, President Joe Biden renewed his call for a "humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Gaza conflict to allow more time to extricate "prisoners" from the war-ravaged region.

"A pause means give time to get the prisoners out," Biden said and he faced protesters during a campaign trip to Minnesota.

Blinken's arrival comes as more than 400 Americans who had been trapped in Gaza were permitted to leave on Thursday along with hundreds of other foreign nationals.