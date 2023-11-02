Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 2, 2023 / 10:21 AM

Hundreds more civilians, including 400 Americans, permitted to leave Gaza amid war

By A.L. Lee
Palestinians with dual citizenship enter the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip into Egypt as scores of foreign passport holders began leaving the war-torn Palestinian territory for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Palestinians with dual citizenship enter the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip into Egypt as scores of foreign passport holders began leaving the war-torn Palestinian territory for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Hundreds more civilians, including about 400 Americans and hundreds of other foreigners, were permitted to leave Gaza Thursday as a tightly controlled evacuation from the war-torn territory entered its second day.

Gaza's border authority released a list of 600 foreign passport holders and a host of dual national Palestinians from 14 countries, including Mexico, South Korea, Azerbaijan and Italy, who were allowed to leave Gaza through Egypt's Rafah border crossing, reports said.

Advertisement

The evacuation comes several days after Israel sent tanks into Gaza, raising fears of a higher civilian death toll in the days ahead.

On Wednesday, at least 300 foreign nationals and 80 critically injured Palestinians crossed into Egypt as part of the first major departure from the Palestinian territory since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7, which locked down Gaza's border for more than three weeks, trapping thousands amid a massive bombardment.

Related

A number of Americans were part of the initial group to depart Gaza, the White House confirmed Wednesday, while the State Department said it had reached out to at least 1,000 families of Americans still trapped in the territory with little food, water, and medical supplies as the Israeli military continued its all-out siege on Hamas.

Advertisement

Before now, only aid trucks had been permitted to use the crossing to bring humanitarian supplies into Gaza from Egypt.

Ambulances went through the crossing for the first time this week to bring patients to a newly constructed field hospital about six miles inside Egypt.

Hundreds more people, mainly families with children, were gathered with their belongings at the crossing waiting to be allowed to cross.

Elsewhere, more than 200 Israeli hostages were still being held by Hamas, while more than 9,000 civilians have been killed and at least another 1 million displaced since hostilities began, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Palestinians begin leaving Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing

Palestinians with dual citizenship enter the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt on November 1, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
World News // 1 hour ago
Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The state of democracy is diminishing around the globe as many nations experienced declines in democratic values, including tainted elections and restrictions on individual freedoms, according to a new study.
North Korean ex-diplomat: embassy closures show closer ties with Russia, China
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korean ex-diplomat: embassy closures show closer ties with Russia, China
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea is increasingly tying its economic and political future to Moscow and Beijing, a high-profile defector said Thursday, amid a spate of embassy closures.
6.1 magnitude temblor rocks Indonesia
World News // 11 hours ago
6.1 magnitude temblor rocks Indonesia
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Timor Island on Thursday, causing panic, confusion and light damage to several buildings and homes. There were no reports of serious injuries or casualties.
Jordan recalls ambassador to Israel in protest of Gaza bombing 'catastrophe'
World News // 18 hours ago
Jordan recalls ambassador to Israel in protest of Gaza bombing 'catastrophe'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Jordanian government has withdrawn its ambassador to Israel in protest of the ongoing bombing of Gaza and informed Israel not to return its diplomats to Jordan until the current crisis is resolved.
World leaders condemn Israel's attack on Gaza refugee camp
World News // 21 hours ago
World leaders condemn Israel's attack on Gaza refugee camp
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- World leaders on Wednesday condemned Israel's strike on the Jabalya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip that left dozens of civilians dead the day prior.
King Charles III to deliver opening address at COP28 climate summit
World News // 22 hours ago
King Charles III to deliver opening address at COP28 climate summit
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III will attend and deliver a speech at next month's World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement Wednesday.
Reporters Without Borders files war crimes complaint in deaths of journalists in Israel-Hamas conflict
World News // 22 hours ago
Reporters Without Borders files war crimes complaint in deaths of journalists in Israel-Hamas conflict
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Reporters Without Borders (RSF) filed a war crimes complaint with the International Criminal Court Tuesday for crimes against Palestinian journalists in Gaza and an Israeli journalist who were killed while reporting.
Australian court rules man convicted of terrorism can have citizenship restored
World News // 1 day ago
Australian court rules man convicted of terrorism can have citizenship restored
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- An Australian court on Wednesday cleared the way for a man convicted of terrorism charges to get his citizenship back and possibly be released from prison within weeks.
VP Kamala Harris to announce global AI safety initiatives in London speech
World News // 1 day ago
VP Kamala Harris to announce global AI safety initiatives in London speech
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will announce a series of new global initiatives on artificial intelligence Wednesday during a major tech policy speech at the Global Summit on AI Safety in London.
Foreign nationals, injured, sick leave Gaza for Egypt via Rafah crossing
World News // 1 day ago
Foreign nationals, injured, sick leave Gaza for Egypt via Rafah crossing
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- People began leaving Gaza on Wednesday morning for the first time since Israel and Egypt sealed off the territory Oct. 7 in the wake of Hamas' unprecedented raid in which 1,400 Israelis were killed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
World leaders condemn Israel's attack on Gaza refugee camp
World leaders condemn Israel's attack on Gaza refugee camp
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in Trump Organization business fraud trial
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in Trump Organization business fraud trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement