Oct. 22, 2023 / 4:50 PM

U.N. agency says 29 of its workers have been killed in Gaza

By Adam Schrader
A Palestinian man reacts as the body of his daughter is unearthed from under the rubble after an Israeli strike on on Al-Ghouti family house in Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 3 | A Palestinian man reacts as the body of his daughter is unearthed from under the rubble after an Israeli strike on on Al-Ghouti family house in Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees said Sunday that 29 of its workers have been killed in Gaza since conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas earlier this month.

"We are in shock and mourning," the agency said on Twitter. "Half of these colleagues were UNRWA teachers. As an agency, we are devastated. We are grieving with each other and with the families."

The U.N. agency did not place direct blame on Israel or Hamas, a Palestinian militia considered by Israel to be a terrorist group.

Meanwhile, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs delivered an apparent veiled criticism of Israel on Sunday amid the war.

"Even wars have rules that must be respected by all sides. Protecting civilians and civilian objects -- including hospitals, schools & places of worship - is NOT negotiable," UNOCHA said in a statement. "Humanitarians must also be able to safely deliver relief to civilians in need."

The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius, believed to be the third oldest church in the world, was damaged in an Israeli air strike on Thursday that killed at least 18 people, including nine children.

Around a million children in Gaze are currently facing a "critical protection and humanitarian crisis" as Israel bombs Palestinians.

Cindy McCain, the wife of late Sen. John McCain, a Republican, has been vocal in calling for humanitarian aid to Gaza. McCain is the director of the World Food Program.

"This conflict is having a horrific impact on civilians," McCain said. "Food will run out within a matter of days."

McCain told ABC News on Sunday that three WFP trucks were part of the first shipments of supplies through Rafah to Palestinians. With those supplies, the agency was able to help feed about 200,000 dinner on Saturday night.

