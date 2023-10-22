Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 22, 2023 / 4:06 PM

U.S. and Iran seek to gain Vatican's favor amid Israel-Hamas war

By Adam Schrader
The United States and Iran both tried to curry favor with the Vatican on Sunday amid the conflict in Israel and Palestine. President Joe Biden held a call with Pope Francis on Sunday as Iran's foreign minister sent a letter to his Vatican counterpart. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
The United States and Iran both tried to curry favor with the Vatican on Sunday amid the conflict in Israel and Palestine. President Joe Biden held a call with Pope Francis on Sunday as Iran's foreign minister sent a letter to his Vatican counterpart. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The United States and Iran both tried to curry favor with the Vatican on Sunday amid the conflict in Israel and Palestine.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian sent a letter Sunday to Paul Richard Gallagher - his Vatican counterpart -- calling on the Roman Catholic Church to "defend the rights and lives of the nation of Palestine."

Advertisement

Palestine, a nation that has observer status with the United Nations, is recognized by the majority of countries around the world. It includes the occupied territories of Gaza and the West Bank.

"The terrible crime of the Zionist regime's attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital and the bombing of the historic [Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius] in Gaza, where children and women were sheltering, shows another aspect of the brutal and malicious nature of the Zionist regime," Amir-Abdollahian said.

Read More

Amir-Abdollahian referenced an Israeli air strike that killed more than a dozen Christian Palestinians sheltered in the church. "This shows that the Israeli regime implements systematic apartheid not only against Muslims but also against the followers of all Abrahamic religions, including Christians," he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden called Pope Francis on Sunday, according to a readout provided by the White House.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden spoke with His Holiness Pope Francis to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza. The president condemned the barbarous attack by Hamas against Israeli civilians and affirmed the need to protect civilians in Gaza," the readout said.

"He discussed his recent visit to Israel and his efforts to ensure delivery of food, medicine, and other humanitarian assistance to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. They also discussed the need to prevent escalation in the region and to work toward a durable peace in the Middle East."

The news came as the Church of England joined Catholic and Orthodox churches around the globe in calling for a ceasefire after the air strike on Gaza.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the primate of the Church of England, visited Jerusalem and met with church leaders who together released a statement of solidarity with Christian Palestinians. The statement was largely critical of Israel.

"Let's hope that reason returns to those who make decisions," said Pierbattista Pizzaballa -- the head of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem seated in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in comments to Italian Catholic television TV2000. "War and bombs have never solved problems; on the contrary, they always create new ones."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell downplays health problems, says he is 'completely recovered'
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Mitch McConnell downplays health problems, says he is 'completely recovered'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., steered away from speaking in depth about his health in a televised interview on Sunday, saying he has recovered and is back to work.
NYPD arrests Palestine supporters calling for Middle East ceasefire at large rally in Brooklyn
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NYPD arrests Palestine supporters calling for Middle East ceasefire at large rally in Brooklyn
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Officers with the New York Police Department arrested supporters of Palestine calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East at a large rally in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Estranged son of Nashville police chief wanted in shooting of two officers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Estranged son of Nashville police chief wanted in shooting of two officers
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A manhunt is underway Sunday for the son of the Metro Nashville police chief after two officers were shot while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Air France pilot found dead on Mt. Whitney after apparent hiking accident
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Air France pilot found dead on Mt. Whitney after apparent hiking accident
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A French hiker was found dead on Mt. Whitney after he was reported missing in Paris when he failed to show up for work following a day-trip to the United States.
Death toll in Maui wildfires rises to 99 as more remains found among ashes
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Death toll in Maui wildfires rises to 99 as more remains found among ashes
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll in Maui's wildfires increased by one on Saturday after police reported finding human remains among the ashes in Lahaina, raising the total number of dead to 99 weeks after wildfires ravaged the island.
Car found in manhunt for Maryland judge murder suspect
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Car found in manhunt for Maryland judge murder suspect
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities said Saturday they have found the car driven by the man considered to be the prime suspect in the shooting death of a Maryland judge this week.
2 juveniles face felony charges in acid-pouring incident at Mass. playground
U.S. News // 1 day ago
2 juveniles face felony charges in acid-pouring incident at Mass. playground
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Two children are facing multiple felony charges in connection with a June incident at a Massachusetts playground in which four youths were burned by acid poured onto slides.
Judge rules Alex Jones not protected by bankruptcy from $1B judgement
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge rules Alex Jones not protected by bankruptcy from $1B judgement
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying over $1 billion in damages owed to his victims stemming from a civil trial, a federal judge has ruled.
Mid-Atlantic, New England states get rain this weekend before harsh cold next week
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mid-Atlantic, New England states get rain this weekend before harsh cold next week
A developing nor'easter will kick up cold winds following rounds of rain for the mid-Atlantic and New England this weekend.
Judge temporarily lifts Trump gag order in special counsel Jack Smith's federal case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge temporarily lifts Trump gag order in special counsel Jack Smith's federal case
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday temporarily lifted a partial gag order she placed on former President Donald Trump in his election interference case.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 juveniles face felony charges in acid-pouring incident at Mass. playground
2 juveniles face felony charges in acid-pouring incident at Mass. playground
Car found in manhunt for Maryland judge murder suspect
Car found in manhunt for Maryland judge murder suspect
Air France pilot found dead on Mt. Whitney after apparent hiking accident
Air France pilot found dead on Mt. Whitney after apparent hiking accident
Death toll in Maui wildfires rises to 99 as more remains found among ashes
Death toll in Maui wildfires rises to 99 as more remains found among ashes
U.S. intelligence: Russia ramping up interference in foreign elections
U.S. intelligence: Russia ramping up interference in foreign elections
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement