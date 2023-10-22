Advertisement
Oct. 22, 2023 / 3:31 PM

Iran's foreign minister issues warning to Israel, meets with South African counterpart

By Adam Schrader
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel that the situation in the Middle East could deteriorate as he hosted his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor to discuss what he called Israel’s “apartheid” of Palestinians. File Photo by Iranian FM Press Office/UPI
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel that the situation in the Middle East could deteriorate as he hosted his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor to discuss what he called Israel’s “apartheid” of Palestinians. File Photo by Iranian FM Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel that the situation in the Middle East could deteriorate as he hosted his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor to discuss what he called Israel's "apartheid" of Palestinians.

According to the BBC, Amir-Abdollahian said the United States was to blame for the escalating tensions in the Middle East by providing continued aid to its ally, Israel. The United States also views Egypt as a close ally in the region.

"I warn the U.S. and its proxy Israel that if they do not immediately stop the crime against humanity and genocide in Gaza, anything is possible at any moment and the region will go out of control," Amir-Abdollahian said at a news conference in Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian added that a widespread war could have "severe" and "bitter" repercussions across the region as he said that U.S. aid to Israel indicates the existence of a "proxy war" with Iran, which supports Hamas.

Hamas, a Palestinian militia considered a terrorist group by Israel, has said the attack earlier this month against Israel was made in retaliation for Israel's multiple raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque earlier this year as Israelis continue to make illegal settlements on Palestinian lands in violation of international law.

On Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian also showed Iran's increased efforts to make ties in Africa as he hosted Pandor to discuss bilateral relations.

"I mentioned the anti-apartheid personality of Nelson Mandela and described the crimes committed by the Zionists against the residents of Gaza as an unprecedented genocide in the world," Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter.

Pandor, the head of South Africa's foreign ministry, received a call last week from Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to discuss getting Humanitarian Aid to Palestine, her office confirmed in a statement.

"During the call, and in line with the government's position, Minister Pandor reiterated South Africa's solidarity and support for the people of Palestine and expressed sadness and regret for the loss of innocent lives both Palestinians and Israelis," the statement reads.

Her office has not yet commented on her meeting with Amir-Abdollahian.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a working visit to Egypt, which borders Israel, just as an Israeli tank "accidentally" fired on an Egyptian post.

U.N. reports more evidence of Russian war crimes, kidnapping in Ukraine invasion
World News // 32 minutes ago
U.N. reports more evidence of Russian war crimes, kidnapping in Ukraine invasion
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry dated Thursday alleges that Russia has committed the crimes of willful killing, torture, rape and other sexual violence, and deported children to Russia.
Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard ships of colliding with its vessels
World News // 2 hours ago
Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard ships of colliding with its vessels
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines alleges that China Coast Guard vessels collided with one of its ships and a supply boat Sunday morning.
Israeli tank 'accidentally' fires on Egyptian post, IDF says
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli tank 'accidentally' fires on Egyptian post, IDF says
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces on Sunday admitted that a tank "accidentally" fired on an Egyptian post near the border with Israel.
Church of England joins Catholic, Orthodox churches in calls for ceasefire after Israel kills Christian Palestinians
World News // 4 hours ago
Church of England joins Catholic, Orthodox churches in calls for ceasefire after Israel kills Christian Palestinians
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the primate of the Church of England, has joined Catholic and Orthodox leaders worldwide in calls for a ceasefire after Israel destroyed a Greek Orthodox Church in Palestine's Gaza.
Death toll in Palestine rises to 4,651 with nearly 2,000 Palestinian children dead
World News // 6 hours ago
Death toll in Palestine rises to 4,651 with nearly 2,000 Palestinian children dead
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Forces have so far killed at least 4,651 Palestinians and wounded more than 14,245 in retaliation for the attack by Hamas that killed about 1,400 Israelis earlier this month.
U.S. intelligence: Russia ramping up interference in foreign elections
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. intelligence: Russia ramping up interference in foreign elections
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Russia is attempting ramp up its efforts to interfere in elections in democratic countries, including the United States, according to a new U.S. intelligence assessment.
World leaders at Cairo Peace Summit call for civilian safety in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
World leaders at Cairo Peace Summit call for civilian safety in Gaza
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- World leaders attending the Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday called for an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza as well as the safe passage of aid across the border into the Palestinian enclave.
Mexico's Baja California braces for Hurricane Norma's landfall
World News // 1 day ago
Mexico's Baja California braces for Hurricane Norma's landfall
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Hurricane Norma was nearing landfall along Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Saturday morning as the region braced for life-threatening impacts.
First convoy of humanitarian aid passes through Egypt border into Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
First convoy of humanitarian aid passes through Egypt border into Gaza
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A small convoy of 20 trucks carrying aid to besieged Palestinian civilians in Gaza passed through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Saturday, marking the first such relief since the start of the conflict.
Pro-Palestinian protests staged around the world as Gaza conflict continues
World News // 1 day ago
Pro-Palestinian protests staged around the world as Gaza conflict continues
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Supporters of Palestinians under siege by Israel in their Gaza Strip enclave took to the streets around the world on Friday with many flying the Palestinian flag and calling for a cease-fire in the conflict. 
