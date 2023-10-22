NYPD arrests Palestine supporters calling for Middle East ceasefire at large rally in Brooklyn

Protestors against Israel's planned incursion into Gaza are handcuffed outside the White House in Washington on Monday, October 16. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Officers with the New York Police Department arrested supporters of Palestine calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East at a large rally in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, which has a large ethnic Arab population. In total, the NYPD made 19 arrests, a spokesperson confirmed to UPI by email. Sixteen of those were issued criminal court summonses for disorderly conduct and another three were issued desk appearance tickets. Advertisement

In New York City, a person can receive a summons or desk appearance ticket in lieu of a formal arrest -- with a summons being the less serious of the two.

With a summons, a person can agree to plead guilty and pay a fine without appearing in court. A desk appearance ticket mandates a person appear in the standard criminal court to face charges.

In further comments to the New York Daily News, an NYPD spokesperson outlined that the three people who received desk appearance tickets -- two men and a woman -- could face charges including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Another two minors were given juvenile reports and a third was issued a summons, police told the Daily News.

Thousands of people took part in the large protest that shut down streets in the Brooklyn neighborhood, WABC reported.

Protesters included Jewish people who called for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestine, which is a sovereign nation that has observer status with the United Nations and is recognized by the majority of countries around the world.

The identities of those arrested were not provided by the NYPD.