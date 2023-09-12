Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 12, 2023 / 9:21 PM

Death toll in Libya rises to more than 5,000 after rains destroy 2 dams

By Adam Schrader
Storm Daniel hit the north-eastern part of Libya affecting thousands of people, killing at least 5,000 people. Teams and volunteers from Libyan Red Crescent were the first on the ground, evacuating people and providing first aid and search and rescue efforts. Photo courtesy of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies/Facebook
1 of 2 | Storm Daniel hit the north-eastern part of Libya affecting thousands of people, killing at least 5,000 people. Teams and volunteers from Libyan Red Crescent were the first on the ground, evacuating people and providing first aid and search and rescue efforts. Photo courtesy of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies/Facebook

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The death toll from flooding in Libya rose to more than 5,000 after heavy rains destroyed two dams, officials said Tuesday.

Libya is governed by two rival governments at war. Tarek al-Kharraz, a spokesman for the interior ministry of the government in eastern Libya, said at least 5,200 people have died in Derna alone, a city of roughly 100,000 people, The New York Times reported citing a Libyan broadcaster.

Advertisement

Mohammed Abu-Lamousha, another spokesperson for the government in eastern Libya, said that the death toll had passed 5,300, according to The Guardian, citing Libyan state media.

Al-Kharraz said many of the bodies had been swept out to sea and that hundreds of others were piled in cemeteries unidentified. He said he expects the death toll to pass 10,000 people.

Read More

"There were corpses next to me, and corpses above me, and corpses beneath me," Sondos Shuwaib, a local blogger, said in an online post cited by The Guardian.

Anas El-Gomati, director of the Libyan policy research center Sadeq Institute, told the Times that Libyan authorities apparently did not make significant plans to monitor the dams or warn residents to evacuate even after the storm, named Daniel, killed more than a dozen people in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria last week.

Advertisement

"We say Mother Nature, but this is the act of man -- it's the incompetence of Libya's political elites," El-Gomati said. "There's no words you can find to describe the biblical level of suffering those people have to endure."

El-Gomati told The Guardian a probe would be needed because of "corruption and incompetence" ahead of the disaster.

"In Morocco perhaps you had seconds or minutes when the tectonic plates moved, but here in Libya there was plenty of warning about this hurricane," he said. "Yet, there was no evacuation of Derna -- and now a quarter of the city's population are underwater."

Ahmed al-Mismari, a spokesman for the Libyan National Army, said in a televised news conference Monday the torrential rains and flooding marked the first time the country has been exposed to this type of weather. The Libyan National Army is the dominant political force in the area.

Al-Mismari called the disaster "completely unexpected" and said road conditions were making it difficult to conduct search and rescue operations.

President Joe Biden extended his "deepest condolences" to Libya on behalf of himself and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, in a statement.

Advertisement

"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones in the devastating floods in Libya," Biden said.

"In this difficult hour, the United States is sending emergency funds to relief organizations and coordinating with the Libyan authorities and the UN to provide additional support. We join the Libyan people in grieving the loss of too many lives cut short and send our hope to all those missing loved ones."

Latest Headlines

Morocco earthquake deaths cross 2,900 as rescuers comb small towns
World News // 6 hours ago
Morocco earthquake deaths cross 2,900 as rescuers comb small towns
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Rescuers were working Tuesday to reach small mountain towns in Morocco close to the epicenter of Friday's earthquake, as the military began erecting field hospitals and attempting to provide aid with helicopters.
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia by train, South Korean military says
World News // 22 hours ago
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia by train, South Korean military says
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean military officials said Tuesday they believe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived by train in Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin amid speculation over an impending arms deal.
U.N.: Afghanistan human rights in 'state of collapse'
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N.: Afghanistan human rights in 'state of collapse'
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has accused the Taliban of committing grave human rights violations and warns that the Afghan human rights are in a "state of collapse."
Iran acknowledges arrest of Swedish EU official for unspecified crimes
World News // 9 hours ago
Iran acknowledges arrest of Swedish EU official for unspecified crimes
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Iranian government for the first time on Tuesday acknowledged that it is holding a European Union official from Sweden in custody for unnamed crimes and it was completing its investigation.
At least 1,500 dead, 10,000 missing in Libya flooding
World News // 22 hours ago
At least 1,500 dead, 10,000 missing in Libya flooding
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- More than 1,500 Libyan residents have died and more than 10,000 remain missing on Tuesday after two dams collapsed and four bridges damaged during flooding in the port city of Derna.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves India after airplane issues
World News // 11 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves India after airplane issues
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left India after getting stuck due to technical issues with his aircraft on his journey to the G20 summit in New Delhi.
European Parliament passes law ramping up use of renewable energy
World News // 12 hours ago
European Parliament passes law ramping up use of renewable energy
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- European Union lawmakers backed plans Tuesday to ramp up the proportion of energy consumed in the 27-country bloc that is produced by renewables to at least 42.5% by 2030, with an ultimate target 
Israeli Supreme Court casts doubt on Netanyahu court reform
World News // 12 hours ago
Israeli Supreme Court casts doubt on Netanyahu court reform
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli Supreme Court Justices seemed critical of the government's effort to end judicial scrutiny of its decisions on Tuesday during a hearing after thousands protested the new standards outside the court the day before
Poland threatens to block Ukraine grain imports as time runs down on deal with EU
World News // 14 hours ago
Poland threatens to block Ukraine grain imports as time runs down on deal with EU
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Poland will not permit grain imports from Ukraine to re-commence even if Brussels decides it must fall back in line with the rest of the European Union trading bloc, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Tuesday.
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
World News // 17 hours ago
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Twenty-two Chinese fighter jets and 20 warships were detected near Taiwan in the past 24 hours, it's military said Tuesday amid deepening tensions with Beijing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, last seen armed
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, last seen armed
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
North Carolina roller coaster named best in world following safety scare
North Carolina roller coaster named best in world following safety scare
House Speaker McCarthy announces President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
House Speaker McCarthy announces President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement