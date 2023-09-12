Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 12, 2023 / 10:41 AM

NOAA: Climate disasters cost U.S. $2.6 trillion since 1980

Hurricane Idalia, wildfires in Maui contribute to billions in losses for 2023

By A.L. Lee
Major climate disasters, like the August wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, have caused more than $2.6 trillion in costs to the United States since 1980, according to a new report from a subsidiary of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster/U.S. Army National Guard/UPI
Major climate disasters, like the August wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, have caused more than $2.6 trillion in costs to the United States since 1980, according to a new report from a subsidiary of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster/U.S. Army National Guard/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The United States has sustained more than $2.6 trillion in estimated total costs due to hundreds of climate disasters over the past 40 years, according to a new report from a subsidiary of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The comprehensive disaster cost assessment, published Tuesday by the National Centers for Environmental Information, found 371 extreme weather events since 1980 that each exceeded $1 billion in damage.

Advertisement

Costs were incurred through physical damage to residential, commercial, and municipal buildings, and damage to material assets and equipment. Business interruptions and loss of living quarters were taken into consideration, as well as damage to vehicles and boats; public roads, bridges, levees; electrical infrastructure and offshore energy platforms; agricultural assets including crops, livestock, commercial timber; and wildfire suppression.

This year alone there have been 23 confirmed climate disasters in the United States, with 253 people killed and estimated losses topping more than $1 billion in each catastrophe, including two floods, 18 severe storms, one tropical cyclone, one major wildfire, and one blizzard.

Read More

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden asked Congress for $16 billion in additional emergency relief funds, $4 billion more than he requested from Congress in August, to deal with costs from Hurricane Idalia and the deadly wildfires in Maui.

Advertisement

Due to those events, the $3.4 billion that remained in FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund was expected to be exhausted in the coming weeks.

In January, NOAA issued a report saying there had been 18 billion-dollar weather disasters in 2022 as climate change was increasingly fueling severe weather nationwide.

On average, the nation was experiencing about eight disasters per year, and an average of about 18 disasters every five years, the report said.

The report also called attention to recent extreme weather, including Tropical Storm Hilary, which in August prompted the first-ever tropical storm watch in southern California before flooding the Southwest with historic rain.

Drought conditions were continuing to grip several Midwest states, impacting agriculture and forcing ranchers to sell livestock due to high feeding costs.

The NCEI tracks oceanic, atmospheric, temperature, and other geophysical data for the U.S. government. The agency said it worked closely with economic experts and other consultants to draw the study's conclusions.

The report comes amid several recent climate studies that warn of worsening conditions in the decades to come and as the planet experienced the hottest three-month period in its history this summer, punctuated by new heat records across the globe.

Latest Headlines

IBM, Adobe among tech companies joining White House's AI commitments
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
IBM, Adobe among tech companies joining White House's AI commitments
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Adobe, IBM, Nvidia and five others signed President Joe Biden's set of voluntary commitments to control artificial intelligence, which includes measures like watermarking AI-made content.
J.M. Smucker acquires Hostess, maker of iconic Twinkies, for $5.6 billion
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
J.M. Smucker acquires Hostess, maker of iconic Twinkies, for $5.6 billion
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Peanut butter and jelly maker J.M. Smucker Co. on Monday announced it has gobbled up Hostess Brands, owner of the iconic Twinkies sugary snack cake, for a sweet $5.6 billion.
Google faces federal monopoly charges in first U.S. antitrust trial in decades
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google faces federal monopoly charges in first U.S. antitrust trial in decades
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Google will go on trial Tuesday three years after the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing the company of wielding a monopoly over digital advertising.
NFT Gaming Co. launches 'Space Striker AI' game
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NFT Gaming Co. launches 'Space Striker AI' game
Digital gaming platform The NFT Gaming Co. said it has begun commercialization with the launch of its first game, "Space Striker AI" for Android and iOS.
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania's Chester County said early Tuesday that officers were in pursuit of Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped convicted murderer who has led police on a nearly two-week manhunt.
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A 55-year-old Virginia man attempting to complete the 21-mile Rim-to-Rim hike of the Grand Canyon in a single day died over the weekend, officials said.
North Carolina roller coaster named best in world following safety scare
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
North Carolina roller coaster named best in world following safety scare
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Carowinds Amusement Park's roller coaster Fury 325 in Charlotte, N.C., won "Best Steel Coaster" on Monday, months after the ride was closed due to a large fracture in a support column.
MGM investigating 'cybersecurity issue' affecting Las Vegas resorts
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
MGM investigating 'cybersecurity issue' affecting Las Vegas resorts
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- MGM Resorts International said Monday that it was investigating "a cybersecurity issue" that forced it to shut down some of its computer systems as Las Vegas guests reported locks on hotel doors not working.
Gallup Poll shows sharpest rise yet in workers' fears of obsolescence
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Gallup Poll shows sharpest rise yet in workers' fears of obsolescence
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- While the great majority of U.S. workers do not fear being replaced by technology, the percentage of those who do is rising at its fastest rate ever, according to a Gallup Poll released Monday.
As NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Biden calls for 'unity' in Alaska speech
U.S. News // 1 day ago
As NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Biden calls for 'unity' in Alaska speech
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- New York City held memorial ceremonies Monday to mark 22 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, as President Joe Biden urged the country to "stand united" in a speech in Alaska.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
Trump attorneys ask Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from Jan. 6 case
Trump attorneys ask Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from Jan. 6 case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement