World News
Sept. 12, 2023 / 12:11 AM

More than 2,000 feared dead in Libya flooding, prime minister says

By Sheri Walsh
More than 2,000 people are feared dead in eastern Libya after severe rain and flooding from Mediterranean storm Daniel swept away entire neighborhoods, according to authorities. Photo courtesy of eastern Libyan government
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- More than 2,000 people are feared dead in eastern Libya after severe rain and flooding from Mediterranean storm Daniel swept away entire neighborhoods, according to authorities who blamed heavy rains in the mountainous, coastal area of Derna for collapsing two dams.

Dozens of towns and villages in the North African nation were declared a disaster zone Monday by Ossama Hamad, prime minister of the eastern Libyan government. Derna was especially hard hit.

"As a consequence, three bridges were destroyed. The flowing water carried away entire neighborhoods, eventually depositing them into the sea," Ahmed Mismari, the spokesperson of the eastern based Libyan National Army, told reporters, adding that between 5,000 and 6,000 people are still missing.

The "unprecedented floods occurred in the cities of Al-Bayda, Derna, Al-Marj, Tobruk, Takenis, Al-Bayada and Battah, and all the cities and villages of Al-Jabal Al-Akhdar and the eastern coast, all the way to Benghazi," Mismari said.

Video published online shows an aerial view of Derna and reveals the devastation caused by the storm as buildings and land were swept away.

Another, closer view in the city shows scattered cars and buildings reduced to rubble. Phone lines and power in Derna have been knocked-out, authorities said.

"I am deeply saddened by the severe impact of Daniel on the country and have tasked an emergency response team to prepare to support local authorities and partners in the region," Georgette Gagnon, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Libya, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I call on all local, national and international partners to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to those affected at this difficult time," she added.

Last week, the same storm killed more than two dozen people in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria. Storm Daniel is a tropical cyclone, which are known to impact the Mediterranean and coastal communities, much like hurricanes in the Atlantic.

On Monday, both the United Nations and the United States expressed condolences and offered to help.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement, saying "The United States expresses its sympathies and condolences to those affected by the devastating flooding in Libya. The United States is coordinating with U.N. partners and Libyan authorities on how we can assist the ongoing relief efforts."

"The United Nations in Libya is closely following the emergency caused by severe weather conditions in the eastern region of the country," the organization wrote Monday in a post on X.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and our thoughts for all people affected."

