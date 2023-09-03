'DANA' storm batters Spain with torrential rain, to continue Monday

1 of 3 | Officials monitor the storm system sweeping through Spain on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Madrid Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida/ Twitter

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Spain on Sunday is on high alert for bad weather from a "DANA" storm, which is predicted to continue producing record-breaking torrential rains well into Monday. The slow-moving storm, dubbed a "Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos," or DANA, arrived over the weekend and is dropping more than 2 inches of rain per hour over much of western Spain as residents seek shelter. Advertisement

The country's civil protection service has called on the 9,600 residents of Alcanar to move to higher ground, El Pais reports.

Andalusia, Castilla y León, Catalonia and Valencia are in an orange alert, the highest level warning for weather in Spain's three-tiered alert system. The storm is the most intense the country has experienced this year.

Madrid is under a red notice, the second most severe alert, as of Sunday, according to its emergency management service.

Ante el aviso rojo emitido por @AEMET_Madrid que prevé #lluvias que pueden llegar a ser torrenciales, el Ayuntamiento de @Madrid pide a los ciudadanos que permanezcan en sus domicilios y no salgan salvo que sea estrictamente necesario pic.twitter.com/OCLyCcpFo8— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) September 3, 2023

"Emergency and security services have been reinforced and measures to deal with the DANA have been activated since Friday," José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid, tweeted Sunday. "Due to the exceptional and anomalous situation, in which the rainfall record will be broken, I ask the people of Madrid to stay at home today. Caution."

Se han reforzado los servicios de emergencias y seguridad y desde el viernes están activadas medidas para afrontar la DANA. Por la situación excepcional y anómala, en la que se batirá el récord de precipitaciones, pido a los madrileños que se queden en casa hoy. Precaución. pic.twitter.com/sQ6iWHsgdH— José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) September 3, 2023

In Toledo, about 36 miles from Madrid, mayor Carlos Velazquez echoes the warning from Martinez-Almeida as he asks for residents to exercise maximum caution. Velazquez shared images of the flooding on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

En las zonas afectadas por las lluvias siguiendo de cerca los trabajos de los servicios municipales y emergencias. ⚠️ Rogamos a todos los toledanos la máxima precaución en esas horas complicadas por las condiciones meteorológicas. pic.twitter.com/Ttiiezk6PK— Carlos Velázquez (@cvelazquezromo) September 3, 2023

Further south, the city of Malaga was under a yellow alert early Sunday as it braced for heavy rain, SUR in English reports. Chances of rain are expected to dwindle later in the day.