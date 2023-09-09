Advertisement
At least 820 killed, 672 injured in powerful Morocco earthquake

By Don Jacobson
A person walks over debris next to a damaged building following an earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco, on Saturday. A powerful earthquake that hit central Morocco late Friday killed at least 820 people and injured 672 others, officials said. Photo by Jalal Morchidi/EPA-EFE
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- At least 820 people have died and 672 were injured in a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night, according to the country's interior ministry.

Of those injured, more than 200 were seriously hurt in the 6.8 magnitude quake, whose epicenter was near Imintanoute, located in the Atlas Mountains around 60 miles southwest of Marrakech.

Nearly 400 of the deaths were recorded in the mountainous Al Haouz Province, just to the south and west of the city, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Some 271 deaths were recorded in Taroudant Province and 91 more in Chichaoua Province.

The quake struck at 11:11 p.m. Friday local time at a depth of 11.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A tsunami warning was in effect for Morocco's coastal areas.

Earthquakes of this size in this region of Morocco are "uncommon but not unexpected," the USGS said, noting that since 1900 there have been nine magnitude 5 and larger earthquakes there -- but none of them were over magnitude 6.

Residents across the country felt the quake, which triggered widespread panic in Morocco's cities, including the capital of Rabat, where residents rushed out of their homes and into the streets, local media reported.

Videos posted online showed collapsed buildings in Marrakech, where initial reports indicated the damage was greatest.

King Mohammed VI announced the deployment of the country's armed forces to the Al Haouz region to provide "important human and logistical means, air and land," as well as specialized intervention units comprised of search and rescue teams and a medical-surgical field hospital.

Aircraft, helicopters, drones, engineering teams and logistical centers were also deployed to the area by the Moroccan government.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement of condolences to the country.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible hardship. My administration is in contact with Moroccan officials. We are working expeditiously to ensure American citizens in Morocco are safe, and stand ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Moroccan people.

"The United States stands by Morocco and my friend King Mohammed VI at this difficult moment."

European leaders such as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, also offered condolences.

Pope Francis offered prayers for the victims.

The Pontiff assured Moroccans in a telegram sent Saturday that he is in "deep solidarity" with country and is praying for those who have died, "healing for those who were wounded, and consolation for those who mourn the loss of their loved ones and homes," the official Vatican news service reported.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation announced the postponement of a soccer match between the national team and Liberia in the final round of qualifiers for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Saturday.

