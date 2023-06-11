Advertisement
World News
June 11, 2023 / 1:45 PM

6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido

By Joe Fisher
Japan’s Meteorological Agency reports that an earthquake was felt at about 6:54 p.m. and it measured about 85 miles deep in the country’s northernmost island. It originated off the coast of Urakawa. Screenshot courtesy of Google My Maps
Japan’s Meteorological Agency reports that an earthquake was felt at about 6:54 p.m. and it measured about 85 miles deep in the country’s northernmost island. It originated off the coast of Urakawa. Screenshot courtesy of Google My Maps

June 11 (UPI) -- The Japanese island of Hokkaido was rattled by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Sunday.

Japan's Meteorological Agency recorded that the earthquake was felt at about 6:54 p.m. and it measured about 85 miles deep in the country's northernmost island. It originated off the coast of Urakawa. Long-period ground motion persisted throughout the island in the Ishikari, Shiribeshi, Iburi, Hidaka and Tokachi regions.

Advertisement

The agency said there is no tsunami expected to follow the earthquake, but the areas that experienced strong tremors have the potential for rockfalls and landslides. More earthquakes are also expected.

"Please pay attention to future seismic activity," the agency warned.

RELATED Japan approves bill to extend lifespan of nuclear power plants beyond 60-year limit

"In past cases, 10 to 20% of large earthquakes have been followed by similar earthquakes, so in areas with strong shaking, caution should be exercised for earthquakes with a maximum seismic intensity of about 5 lower for about a week after the earthquake. please. Especially in the next few days, there will be many large-scale earthquakes."

There are about 100 earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.1 to 6.9 each year, according to a report from Michigan Technological University. Earthquakes of this magnitude have the potential to cause large amounts of damage in very populated areas.

Advertisement

Hokkaido is the third-most populated of Japan's five main islands, with more than 5 million residents. The capital Sapporo is the most densely populated part of the island with an estimated 2 million residents. It is located in the southwestern part of the island and did not report seismic activity.

RELATED Japanese court: Lack of same-sex marriage recognition presents 'unconstitutional situation'

There have been no reports of casualties, according to Kyodo News.

RELATED Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone

Latest Headlines

Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking Taiwan relations
World News // 10 minutes ago
Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking Taiwan relations
June 11 (UPI) -- Months after severing its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Honduras has opened a new embassy in Beijing on Sunday.
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested
World News // 3 hours ago
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested
June 11 (UPI) -- The police investigation of the Scottish National Party reached a new step Sunday with the arrest of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
England's NHS will not give puberty blockers to transgender children
World News // 3 hours ago
England's NHS will not give puberty blockers to transgender children
June 11 (UPI) -- England's National Health Services announced Friday that it will not give puberty blockers to children at gender clinics because of "significant uncertainties" surrounding such hormone treatments.
Dozens killed as heavy rain, floods inundate northwestern Pakistan
World News // 21 hours ago
Dozens killed as heavy rain, floods inundate northwestern Pakistan
June 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of people are dead as torrential rains and flooding inundated parts of northwestern Pakistan on Saturday.
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
World News // 22 hours ago
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
June 10 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron issued a warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia during a rare one-on-one conversation with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, the government said.
Five killed in Turkish explosives factory blast
World News // 23 hours ago
Five killed in Turkish explosives factory blast
June 10 (UPI) -- A blast killed five employees at an explosives factory in Ankara Saturday, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
Two airplanes come into contact at Tokyo airport; no injuries reported
World News // 23 hours ago
Two airplanes come into contact at Tokyo airport; no injuries reported
June 10 (UPI) -- Two airplanes came into contact with each other on Saturday at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japanese authorities said. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
World News // 23 hours ago
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
June 10 (UPI) -- The Colombian military says it has rescued four children who were missing in the Amazon jungle for over a month.
At least 22 children killed after bomb detonates at Somali soccer field
World News // 1 day ago
At least 22 children killed after bomb detonates at Somali soccer field
June 10 (UPI) -- At least 22 children are among the dozens of people killed after coming into contact with an explosive device that detonated Friday during a recreational soccer game in Somalia, local authorities said.
At least 9 dead in al-Shabaab attack on Somalia luxury hotel
World News // 1 day ago
At least 9 dead in al-Shabaab attack on Somalia luxury hotel
June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people are dead after what police are calling a terrorist attack at a luxury resort in Mogadishu, Somalia, late on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen
Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen
Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement