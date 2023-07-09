Advertisement
World News
July 9, 2023 / 9:50 AM

Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'

By Adam Schrader
Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia after a truck exploded on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Moscow announced a truck exploded, igniting a massive fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea. Photo by Vladimir Mordunov/UPI
Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia after a truck exploded on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Moscow announced a truck exploded, igniting a massive fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea. Photo by Vladimir Mordunov/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official made the starkest admission yet that Ukraine targeted the Kerch Strait Bridge linking Crimea to Russia in October as Russian officials in the Ukrainian province said Sunday that air defenses had shot down a cruise missile near the bridge.

Anna Maliar, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, said in a statement on Telegram that it has been 273 days since Ukrainians "struck the first blow on the Crimean bridge in order to break the logistics of the Russians."

Advertisement

Maliar made her remarks while celebrating other accomplishments of the Ukrainian military on the 500th day of the unprovoked war, including the sinking of the Russian cruiser Moskva and the liberation of Snake Island in the Black Sea -- which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Saturday.

Vladimir Rogov, the Russia-installed head of Crimea, said in a statement on Telegram that traffic on the bridge has been temporarily stopped for what he called "an attempt by the Nazis to attack." The Kremlin has repeatedly resorted to calling Ukrainians Nazis as part of their war propaganda.

RELATED White House confirms prisoner-swap talks with Russia on detained reporter

Rogov shared a video of a missile apparently being shot down.

Advertisement

Maliar's admission for the October blast marks the clearest confirmation Ukraine has made that it had targeted Russia on what Russia considers its soil.

The bridge was built by Russia after Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 in the lead-up to the current war. Three people died when a truck exploded on the bridge, leading to a fire on a freight train carrying fuel and a partial bridge collapse.

RELATED IAEA requests more access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in hunt for explosives

"According to the norms of our current legislation and international, customs and traditions of warfare, and taking into account the fact that it was a logistical route that we were obliged to cut to the enemy, certain such measures were carried out," Vasyl Maliuk, the chief of the Security Service of Ukraine, said in a documentary earlier this year.

Russian war bloggers ripped Russian President Vladimir Putin for not publicly commenting on the damage to the bridge and calling for revenge in the aftermath of the October blast.

"The Russian Federation is simply hit on the cheek and spit into an obediently open mouth," one Russian blogger wrote on Telegram at the time.

RELATED United States to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine

"There are no such public responses for the results of activities, because the Russian Federation is run by traitors and degenerates. Degenerates and traitors."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

New Latvian president becomes first openly gay EU head of state
World News // 18 hours ago
New Latvian president becomes first openly gay EU head of state
July 8 (UPI) -- Edgars Rinkevics was sworn in as Latvia's president on Saturday, becoming the first openly gay head of state in the European Union.
Tbilisi Pride festival cancelled after right-wing disruptions
World News // 19 hours ago
Tbilisi Pride festival cancelled after right-wing disruptions
July 8 (UPI) -- A Pride festival in Tbilisi, the capital of the nation of Georgia, was canceled Saturday after police failed to guard against right-wing agitators who set out to disrupt the event, organizers said.
Two Iranian officers killed in attack on police station
World News // 20 hours ago
Two Iranian officers killed in attack on police station
July 8 (UPI) -- Two police officers were killed when militants attacked a police station in southeastern Iran on Saturday, local authorities said.
Dutch Prime Minister Rutte meets with King after government collapses
World News // 21 hours ago
Dutch Prime Minister Rutte meets with King after government collapses
July 8 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte spoke with King Willem-Alexander at his official Huis ten Bosch residence in The Hague Saturday following the collapse of the Netherlands government over immigration policy. 
Anti-racism protests continue in Paris despite ban by French authorities
World News // 22 hours ago
Anti-racism protests continue in Paris despite ban by French authorities
July 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds of anti-racism protestors defied an official ban and marched in central Paris Saturday on the anniversary of the death of a Black man who died in 2016 while in police custody.
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Snake Island on 500th day of full-scale war
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Snake Island on 500th day of full-scale war
July 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ostrov Zmiinyi, known as Snake Island, Saturday to mark the 500th day of Russia's full-scale invasion.
International Maritime Organization nations agree to 2050 net zero emissions goal
World News // 1 day ago
International Maritime Organization nations agree to 2050 net zero emissions goal
July 7 (UPI) -- Countries of the International Maritime Organization on Friday adopted new greenhouse gas emissions strategies for shipping that set a net zero emissions target by about the middle of the century.
United States to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine
World News // 2 days ago
United States to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine
July 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Friday said cluster munitions will be sent to Ukraine. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House that the Pentagon would make a formal announcement later Friday.
Oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico injures at least 6, Mexico's PEMEX says
World News // 1 day ago
Oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico injures at least 6, Mexico's PEMEX says
July 7 (UPI) -- A fire at the Nohoch Alfa platform in the Gulf of Mexico has injured at least six people.
Met Police: Driver who crashed her Land Rover into British school free on bail
World News // 1 day ago
Met Police: Driver who crashed her Land Rover into British school free on bail
July 7 (UPI) -- The woman who drove a Land Rover into a British primary school, killing one girl and injuring several other children and adults was released on bail Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten
Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten
Six killed in California business jet crash
Six killed in California business jet crash
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Snake Island on 500th day of full-scale war
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Snake Island on 500th day of full-scale war
Dutch Prime Minister Rutte meets with King after government collapses
Dutch Prime Minister Rutte meets with King after government collapses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement