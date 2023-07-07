Trending
July 7, 2023 / 10:52 AM

U.S. expected to announce cluster munitions will be sent to Ukraine

By Doug Cunningham
The United States is expected to announce a defense package for Ukraine including cluster munitions, like the one pictured here. File Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE
July 7 (UPI) -- A new U.S. weapons package for Ukraine is likely to include cluster munitions banned by more 100 countries, according to multiple reports.

The official announcement is expected as soon as Friday, according to reports by ABC News, Politico and The New York Times.

Cluster munitions contain multiple small explosives that are showered over a large area as the munition explodes in the air over targets. Several countries have signed on to ban the use and production of the weapon due to the hazards to civilians when unexploded bomblets are left behind.

German defense minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin, a signatory to the ban, would not provide Ukraine with cluster munitions.

"Germany has signed the convention, so it is no option for us," Pistorius told reporters, adding "those countries that have not signed the convention -- China, Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. -- it is not up to me to comment on their actions."

A 2021 report by the Cluster Munition Coalition found that thousands of cluster bombs around the world killed and injured civilians in 2020 long after fighting stopped.

Human Rights Watch on Wednesday said both Russia and Ukraine are using cluster munitions and urged the United States not to provide Ukraine with the weapons.

"Cluster munitions used by Russia and Ukraine are killing civilians now and will continue to do so for many years," said HRW acting arms director Mary Wareham in a statement. "Both sides should immediately stop using them and not try to get more of these indiscriminate weapons."

HRW said that if the United States decided to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine it would "inevitably cause long-term suffering for civilians and undermine international opprobrium of their use."

