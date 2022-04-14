Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 14, 2022 / 8:07 AM

Russian flagship damaged by explosion off Ukraine in setback for Putin's forces

By Clyde Hughes
Russian flagship damaged by explosion off Ukraine in setback for Putin's forces
The Russian warship Moskva, pictured, is considered the crown jewel of Russia's Black Sea fleet and was the vessel that made headlines in February when it was colorfully denounced by a group of resistant Ukrainian troops during an encounter on Snake Island. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

April 14 (UPI) -- The flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet was damaged on Thursday and Moscow said it had to evacuate the vessel, which can carry hundreds of sailors and is a vital part of the country's ability to make war at sea.

Ukrainian military officials said that Russia's warship, the Moskva, was seriously damaged after a strike on the vessel. Russian officials also acknowledged that the ship was damaged, but did not mention any Ukrainian attack.

Advertisement

Officials in the Odesa region on the Black Sea said that two Ukrainian missiles struck the vessel. If confirmed, it would be the first time that Ukraine has hit a Russian ship at sea.

The Moskva is perhaps best known for firing on Ukraine's Snake Island against defiant troops in February at the start of the war.

RELATED Australia hits 14 Russian companies with sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russian officials said the ship was hit by an explosion and sustained "serious" damage. They noted that the blast sparked a fire and caused ammunition onboard to detonate. Russia's military said the cause of the explosion was unknown.

Advertisement

Ukrainian official Maksym Marchenko, however, said Ukraine's forces hit the Moskva with a rocket.

"Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship," Marchenko said, according to The Guardian.

RELATED EU announces more military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky calls for weapons to fight 'tyranny'

The Moskva had previously been docked at the Crimean port of Sevastopol on April 7, according to Maxar satellite images.

Alessio Patalano, a professor of war and strategy at King's College in London, said that the strike on the Moskva would be a substantial tactical and psychological loss for the Russian military.

"Ships operate away from public attention and their activities are rarely the subject of news," Patalano told CNN. "But they are large floating pieces of national territory, and when you lose one, a flagship no less, the political and symbolic message -- in addition to the military loss -- stands out precisely because of it."

RELATED UNICEF: 1.4 million without access to piped water in Ukraine

The Moskva was the warship that fired on 13 Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island shortly after the invasion on Feb. 24. The ship fired on the guards after they refused, using colorful language, to surrender to Russian forces. It was initially reported that the guards were killed, but they were detained and later released in a prisoner swap.

Advertisement

Russian forces in recent days have been withdrawing from northern parts of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, to focus more on fighting in eastern regions like Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as the Donbas -- where pro-Moscow separatists have been at odds with the Ukrainian government for nearly a decade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that the goal of the Russian military is to "save people" in Ukraine, particularly separatist-heavy eastern Ukraine. Putin's publicly stated claims since the war began have been almost universally refuted.

Meanwhile, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev -- who was president of Russia between 2008 and 2012 -- cautioned on Thursday that Scandinavian countries Finland and Sweden would instantly become enemies in Moscow if they decide to join NATO. Both countries recently have indicated that they might become part of the defensive alliance.

Both Finland and Sweden said this week that they are closer to joining NATO as a result of Russia's bloody war in Ukraine. NATO was formed in 1949 as a deterrent against the type of military aggression from Nazi Germany that caused World War II.

The alliance presently has 30 member states -- including Russian neighbors Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The leaders of all four countries traveled to Kyiv in Ukraine on Wednesday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of support against the Russian invasion.

Advertisement

"If Sweden and Finland join NATO, the length of the alliance's land borders with the Russian Federation will more than double. Naturally, these borders will have to be strengthened," Medvedev said according to CNBC.

Medvedev added that Sweden and Finland joining NATO would mean that Russia would have to "seriously strengthen the grouping of land forces and air defense, deploy significant naval forces in the waters of the Gulf of Finland."

"In this case, it will no longer be possible to talk about any nuclear-free status of the Baltic -- the balance must be restored," he said.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Destroyed buildings stand in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Military-led Myanmar jailed the most writers of any country in 2021, report says
World News // 1 hour ago
Military-led Myanmar jailed the most writers of any country in 2021, report says
April 14 (UPI) -- Myanmar detained 20 writers and public intellectuals last year, the most of any country in the world, according to a new report Wednesday by advocacy group PEN America.
Australia hits 14 Russian companies with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
World News // 3 hours ago
Australia hits 14 Russian companies with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
April 14 (UPI) -- Australia announced additional sanctions against more than a dozen Russian state-owned companies on Thursday, as it continues to levy punitive measures against the Kremlin over its war in Ukraine.
EU announces more military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky calls for weapons to fight 'tyranny'
World News // 4 hours ago
EU announces more military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky calls for weapons to fight 'tyranny'
April 14 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced it will provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with equipment and supplies worth more than $500 million.
South Africa storms, flooding kill 250 people
World News // 12 hours ago
South Africa storms, flooding kill 250 people
April 13 (UPI) -- Several days of flooding and mudslides in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province has killed more than 250 people, local authorities announced Wednesday.
UNICEF: 1.4 million without access to piped water in Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
UNICEF: 1.4 million without access to piped water in Ukraine
April 13 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion has left 1.4 million people in eastern Ukraine without access to piped water while another 4.6 million people throughout the country face the risk of losing water supply, UNICEF said Wednesday.
Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife, 205 others
World News // 22 hours ago
Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife, 205 others
April 13 (UPI) -- Britain announced Wednesday it has newly sanctioned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife, Maria Lavrova, and 205 others over Russia's war against Ukraine.
Finland, Sweden draw closer to joining NATO
World News // 17 hours ago
Finland, Sweden draw closer to joining NATO
April 13 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Wednesday a decision on whether Finland will apply to join NATO could happen within weeks.
Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack
April 13 (UPI) -- Rescue workers in Ukraine's Donbas region saved a puppy from debris on Wednesday following an attack from Russian forces, a Ukrainian official shared on Twitter.
Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
World News // 22 hours ago
Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
April 13 (UPI) -- More than 70 people have died and tens of thousands have been displaced by a tropical storm that slammed the Philippines, officials said Wednesday.
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers in Russia have filed a class-action lawsuit against the streaming giant for its decision to withdraw from the country over its invasion and bloody war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
'Doughnut deflation': Krispy Kreme discounts famous glazed to match U.S. gas prices
'Doughnut deflation': Krispy Kreme discounts famous glazed to match U.S. gas prices
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement