IAEA requests more access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in hunt for explosives

July 7 (UPI) -- Inspectors with the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday they found no evidence of mines or other explosives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after its latest search.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said inspectors were able to visit a gate separating a cooling pond at the plant from the reservoir of the Kakhovka dam that was destroyed last month as well as a gate separating a discharge channel from the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant from the reservoir.