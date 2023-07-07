Israel says security forces killed 2 Palestinians in Nablus shootout

Palestinian carry the bodies of two men that Israeli security forces said were killed in a shootout in the West Bank city of Nablus in connection with an attack on an Israeli police car the day before. File Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE

July 7 (UPI) -- The Israeli military killed two members of a Palestinian militia on Friday in the West Bank city of Nablus in connection with an attack on an Israeli police car the day before, officials said. Israeli security agency Shin Bet said Hamza Maqbool, 32, and Khairi Shaheen, 34, were killed in a shootout as members of the elite police Yamam counterterrorism unit attempted to arrest Shaheen and Maqbool.

"The two were killed during an exchange of fire with our forces," the agency said.

Security officials said the Israeli army was responding to a shooting against Israeli police in the Har Bracha settlement on Thursday. Two handguns allegedly used in the shooting were seized from the scene, security forces said.

The Israel Defense Forces also said troops detained three other wanted Palestinians in a separate operation in Nablus and three more Palestinians were arrested throughout the West Bank.

The military wing of the Palestinian Popular Front, where Maqbool and Shaheen were members, took responsibility for that shooting. The militia threatened to retaliate for the Israeli attacks.

Earlier this week, Israel Defense Forces said it has moved all of its fighters out of the Palestinian city of Jenin after going through days of raids. IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said Wednesday it had achieved its goal.

Israel said the raids were conducted to disrupt Palestinian terror networks. Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh claimed, though, that the military efforts failed.