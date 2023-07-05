Israel warns Iraq it is responsible for kidnapped Princeton researcher

Israel said Wednesday it is holding Iraq responsible for the safety of Elizabeth Tsurkov, a kidnapped Israeli citizen who has been missing for months and is being held by a Shi'ite militia. Photo courtesy of Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy

July 5 (UPI) -- Israel said Wednesday it is holding Iraq responsible for the safety of a kidnapped Israeli citizen who has been missing for months and is being held by a Shi'ite militia. Elizabeth Tsurkov is a dual Israeli-Russian citizen and was traveling on her Russian passport when she was kidnapped, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Tsurkov, 36, was in Iraq conducting research for her post-doctoral dissertation at Princeton University when she was kidnapped by the Kataib Hezbollah militia.

The group has an estimated 7,000 members.

"Elizabeth Tsurkov is still alive and we hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being" the statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office reads.

"The matter is being handled by the relevant parties in the state of Israel out of concern for Elizabeth Tsurkov's security and well-being."

Tsurkov is a contributor to the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, a think tank based in Washington, D.C. The institute said in a statement that it last heard from Tsurkov in March.

"We did not want her to stay in an Iraq that was increasingly dominated by pro-Iranian militias. Just over a week later we learned from our sources that a pro-Iranian militia had kidnapped her in Baghdad, where she had been doing research. We have not heard from her since," the institute said in a statement.



"Our first instinct was to shout about her disappearance on the internet, in the media and on these pages. We debated this, but out of respect for her family's wishes and the chance that this might be resolved with her quick release, we chose not to publicize it."

Tsurkov has in the past been critical of the United States, Russia and Israel.

