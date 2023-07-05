Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 5, 2023 / 6:06 PM

Israel warns Iraq it is responsible for kidnapped Princeton researcher

By Simon Druker
Israel said Wednesday it is holding Iraq responsible for the safety of Elizabeth Tsurkov, a kidnapped Israeli citizen who has been missing for months and is being held by a Shi'ite militia. Photo courtesy of Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy
Israel said Wednesday it is holding Iraq responsible for the safety of Elizabeth Tsurkov, a kidnapped Israeli citizen who has been missing for months and is being held by a Shi'ite militia. Photo courtesy of Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy

July 5 (UPI) -- Israel said Wednesday it is holding Iraq responsible for the safety of a kidnapped Israeli citizen who has been missing for months and is being held by a Shi'ite militia.

Elizabeth Tsurkov is a dual Israeli-Russian citizen and was traveling on her Russian passport when she was kidnapped, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Advertisement

Tsurkov, 36, was in Iraq conducting research for her post-doctoral dissertation at Princeton University when she was kidnapped by the Kataib Hezbollah militia.

The group has an estimated 7,000 members.

RELATED Swedish prime minister visits White House amid tensions with Turkey in NATO bid

"Elizabeth Tsurkov is still alive and we hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being" the statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office reads.

"The matter is being handled by the relevant parties in the state of Israel out of concern for Elizabeth Tsurkov's security and well-being."

Tsurkov is a contributor to the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, a think tank based in Washington, D.C. The institute said in a statement that it last heard from Tsurkov in March.

RELATED British plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled unlawful

"We did not want her to stay in an Iraq that was increasingly dominated by pro-Iranian militias. Just over a week later we learned from our sources that a pro-Iranian militia had kidnapped her in Baghdad, where she had been doing research. We have not heard from her since," the institute said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Our first instinct was to shout about her disappearance on the internet, in the media and on these pages. We debated this, but out of respect for her family's wishes and the chance that this might be resolved with her quick release, we chose not to publicize it."

Tsurkov has in the past been critical of the United States, Russia and Israel.

RELATED Countries file ICJ complaint against Iran over Ukrainian flight shot down in 2020

Latest Headlines

U.S. says it prevented Iran from seizing 2 oil tankers in international waters
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. says it prevented Iran from seizing 2 oil tankers in international waters
July 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy says it prevented the Iranian navy from seizing two tankers in international waters Wednesday.
Climate scientists: July 4 was hottest ever for average global temperature
World News // 8 hours ago
Climate scientists: July 4 was hottest ever for average global temperature
July 5 (UPI) -- Climate scientists at the University of Maine have recorded the hottest day ever for the world's average temperature, which eclipsed 62 degrees twice during the long July Fourth holiday.
Netherlands to launch trial mobile phone ban in classrooms
World News // 5 hours ago
Netherlands to launch trial mobile phone ban in classrooms
July 5 (UPI) -- The Netherlands is preparing to ban mobile devices from classrooms on a trial basis. The government argues the devices distract students.
U.N. finds developing countries need major financial commitment for cleaner energy
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. finds developing countries need major financial commitment for cleaner energy
July 5 (UPI) -- Much of the global investments in clean energy are concentrated in developed countries, where cash flows have tripled in less than a decade, but it's the developing countries that need the most support, the United Nation
Accuser in sexual assault trial testifies Kevin Spacey grabbed him like 'a cobra'
World News // 6 hours ago
Accuser in sexual assault trial testifies Kevin Spacey grabbed him like 'a cobra'
July 5 (UPI) -- Two alleged victims testified against actor Kevin Spacey Wednesday in his London sexual misconduct trial, and both gave details accounts of claimed assaults against them.
U.N. watchdog: No evidence of explosives at Ukraine nuclear plant
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. watchdog: No evidence of explosives at Ukraine nuclear plant
July 5 (UPI) -- The Russian and Ukrainian governments accused each other of planning to sabotage the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant this week. The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Wednesday it found no evidence of explosives there.
EU Rule Of Law report finds systemic challenges remain in some member states
World News // 7 hours ago
EU Rule Of Law report finds systemic challenges remain in some member states
July 5 (UPI) -- The E.U. 2023 Rule of Law report published Friday found systemic concerns remain in some member states while 65% of last years recommendations have been fully or partially addressed.
British railways to close 1,000 ticket offices in move to vending machines, online
World News // 8 hours ago
British railways to close 1,000 ticket offices in move to vending machines, online
July 5 (UPI) -- The industry body representing Britain's 47 train operating companies has launched a public consultation on "modernization" proposals involving closing ticket offices.
Countries file ICJ complaint against Iran over Ukrainian flight shot down in 2020
World News // 9 hours ago
Countries file ICJ complaint against Iran over Ukrainian flight shot down in 2020
July 5 (UPI) -- Several countries on Tuesday filed a joint application before the International Court of Justice to start proceedings against Iran in connection with the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020.
Scotland welcomes King Charles III for coronation celebration
World News // 9 hours ago
Scotland welcomes King Charles III for coronation celebration
July 5 (UPI) -- Edinburgh was set to mark the coronation of King Charles III on Wednesday with an afternoon of events including a service of thanksgiving, two processions, a 21-gun salute, and a jet flypast by the RAF.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
Seoul: North Korea's failed spy satellite had 'no military utility'
Seoul: North Korea's failed spy satellite had 'no military utility'
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement