Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 7, 2023 / 12:35 AM

Pentagon calls on Russia to stop 'reckless behavior' in Syria

By Adam Schrader
An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle comes in for a landing at Joint Base Balad, Iraq on November 20, 2008. File Photo by Erik Gudmundson/U.S. Air Force
An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle comes in for a landing at Joint Base Balad, Iraq on November 20, 2008. File Photo by Erik Gudmundson/U.S. Air Force | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has called on Russia to stop its "reckless behavior" in Syria after Russian jets harassed U.S. drones causing them to take evasive measures.

U.S. Central Command said three U.S. MQ-9 drones were conducting a mission involving Islamic State targets on Wednesday when, at about 10:40 a.m., they came under harassment from three Russian jets, which dropped multiple parachute flares in front of them.

Advertisement

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a news conference Thursday that Russia's behavior was "unprofessional and unsafe" but reiterated that the U.S. focus in Syria is "purely on the defeat ISIS mission."

"We call on the Russian forces to cease this type of reckless behavior and to behave like professional airmen," Ryder said.

RELATED Russia expels 9 diplomats from new NATO member nation Finland

The Russian Defense Ministry said it was conducting joint drills with Syrian forces and that the U.S. drones violated airspace and deconfliction protocols.

Responding to questions about those claims, Ryder said U.S. and Russian forces have been in Syria "for many years now fighting ISIS as part of an international coalition."

Other militaries fighting terrorism amid an ongoing civil war in Syria include Turkey, Iran and Israel.

Advertisement

"We have rules in place that -- you know, well-established processes and procedures, and have very successfully deconflicted with the Russians over many years when it comes to safe operations in that region," he said.

"So, to suggest that somehow, you know, this is our fault, it's ridiculous."

Though both the United States and Russia are in Syria to fight ISIS, Moscow remains an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who is fighting an ongoing civil war against the Syrian Democratic Forces.

RELATED 4 killed, 37 injured in Russian missile strike on Lviv in Ukraine's far west

The SDF was created with the support of the United States to fight the Assad regime.

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia have been growing since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last year but the two countries maintain a so-called deconfliction channel to avoid inadvertent conflict.

RELATED CENTCOM: Russian jets harassed U.S. drones in Syria

Read More

Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus

Latest Headlines

Buses collide in Manhattan, injuring dozens
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Buses collide in Manhattan, injuring dozens
July 7 (UPI) -- Dozens of people were injured when two buses collided in Manhattan on Thursday evening, authorities said.
Wisconsin governor uses sneaky editing trick to fund public education until 2425
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin governor uses sneaky editing trick to fund public education until 2425
July 6 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, used a sneaky editing trick allowed by state law to amend the state's biennial budget to fund public education for the next 400 years.
California asks DOJ to investigate Florida for migrant shipping scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California asks DOJ to investigate Florida for migrant shipping scheme
July 6 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked Merrick Garland, the attorney general of the United States, to investigate rival state Florida over its migrant shipping scheme.
Casey DeSantis launches national Mamas for DeSantis movement in Iowa
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Casey DeSantis launches national Mamas for DeSantis movement in Iowa
JOHNSTON, Iowa, July 6 (UPI) -- Florida first lady Casey DeSantis revived a 2022 state campaign movement on a national scale Thursday, launching Mamas for DeSantis in Iowa to drum up support for her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign.
Iowa teen sentenced to life for killing Spanish teacher over failing grade
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Iowa teen sentenced to life for killing Spanish teacher over failing grade
July 6 (UPI) -- One of two Iowa teens convicted of murdering their Spanish teacher, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 35 years.
Hurricane researchers revise forecast, say 'above-average' storm season ahead
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hurricane researchers revise forecast, say 'above-average' storm season ahead
July 6 (UPI) -- Hurricane researchers are now predicting an "above-average" season with at least four major hurricanes and 18 named storms after record-warm sea surface temperatures were recorded following previous predictions.
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
July 6 (UPI) -- Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was removed from the House Freedom Caucus last month, several media outlets reported on Thursday.
Florida police officer who locked son in jail cell placed on leave in separate probe
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida police officer who locked son in jail cell placed on leave in separate probe
July 6 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer who twice brought his young son to the department's headquarters and locked him in a cell as punishment, has been placed on leave for a seemingly unrelated code of conduct investigation.
Twitter sends cease-and-desist letter to Meta in anticipation of Threads lawsuit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Twitter sends cease-and-desist letter to Meta in anticipation of Threads lawsuit
July 6 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's Twitter has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, in anticipation of a lawsuit over the launch of Instagram's new Threads application.
FDA approves first medicine shown to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FDA approves first medicine shown to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients
July 6 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug proven to slow the progress of Alzheimer's Disease on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show
Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement