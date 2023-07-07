Trending
July 7, 2023 / 8:35 AM

ECB warns companies higher margins, wages cannot be at expense of inflation

By Paul Godfrey
ECB President Christine Lagarde took European firms to task Friday over their failure to take any hit to their profit margins as the euro area battled with high inflation. File photo by Erik S. Lesse/EPA-EFE
July 7 (UPI) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has warned companies that the bank would not stand back and do nothing in the face of twin inflationary increases in profit margins and wages.

Businesses had failed to help tackle recent high inflation in the eurozone by absorbing high costs into their bottom line -- with some leveraging shortages to boost them -- at a time when wages were rising at an unexpectedly rapid pace, Lagarde said in a newspaper interview published Friday.

Lagarde urged firms to instead meet employees' calls for higher wages from their profits margins.

"The recent period of high inflation was not accompanied by a reduction in firms' profit margins, which even increased in some cases -- particularly when demand for goods and services outstripped supply. At the same time, wages have also risen by more than expected," she said.

RELATED No end in sight for rate hikes as ECB battles 'persistent' inflation in eurozone

"In the current context, it is important to know whether firms are going to reduce their margins a little to meet their employees' expectations of higher wages and to restore some of their purchasing power, which is what has normally happened during previous high inflation episodes, or whether we are going to see a twofold increase -- in margins and in wages.

"A simultaneous increase in both would fuel inflation risks, and we would not stand idly by in the face of such risks," said Lagarde without specifying the action the ECB would take.

Acknowledging the competing imperatives of controlling inflation and economic growth, Lagarde said Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro was, however, now headed in the right direction halving from double digits in October, largely due to falls in commodity and energy prices and the positive impact on prices of interest rate rises by the bank.

RELATED IMF favors restrictive economic policies in the European Union

The ECB began hiking rates for the first time in 11 years last summer as inflation soared to more than four times the bank's 2% target.

"Food prices are also rising at a slower pace. But inflation is still higher than our medium-term target of 2% and according to our staff projections, is set to remain so in 2024 and 2025. We therefore still have work to do to bring it back down and reach our target," Lagarde said.

The euro area economy would expand by around 0.9% in 2023 despite non-existent growth so far -- 0.1% in the April-June quarter and zero in the first quarter -- but the bank sees a "return to potential growth over the period 2024-25."

Consumer inflation in the euro area fell to 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May, largely because of a sharp fall in energy prices and slowdowns in the rate at which food, non-energy industrial goods and services prices rose, according the Eurostat.

Energy prices fell for the second straight month, down 5.6% compared with a 1.8% fall in May while food alcohol and tobacco prices growth came in at 11.7% compared with 12.5% in May, followed by non-energy industrial goods, which slowed from 5.8% in May to 5.5%.

Latest Headlines

Janet Yellen raises concerns in China over treatment of U.S. firms, export controls
World News // 3 hours ago
Janet Yellen raises concerns in China over treatment of U.S. firms, export controls
July 7 (UPI) -- In public comments on Friday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told China's Premier Li Qiang that their disagreements should not worsen the countries' economic and financial relationships.
Israel says security forces killed 2 Palestinians in Nablus shootout
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel says security forces killed 2 Palestinians in Nablus shootout
July 7 (UPI) -- The Israeli military killed two members of a Palestinian militia on Friday in the West Bank city of Nablus in connection with an attack on an Israeli police car the day before, officials said.
House prices in Britain fall at fastest pace since 2011
World News // 1 hour ago
House prices in Britain fall at fastest pace since 2011
July 7 (UPI) -- British house prices suffered their largest fall in more than a decade in the 12 months to June as soaring interest rates and a cost of living crisis continued to drag on the market.
South Korea co-signs Japan's Fukushima radioactive water release plan
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korea co-signs Japan's Fukushima radioactive water release plan
SEOUL, July 7 (UPI) -- A South Korean government task force said Friday that Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant meets international safety standards, echoing an assessment by the IAEA.
U.S. military: Russian jets again harass U.S. drones in Syria
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. military: Russian jets again harass U.S. drones in Syria
July 7 (UPI) -- For the second time in less than 24 hours, Russian military aircraft harassed U.S. drones on mission in Syria, the U.S. military said, raising tensions between the two militaries present in the Middle Eastern nation.
Britain unveils new Iran sanction powers
World News // 8 hours ago
Britain unveils new Iran sanction powers
July 6 (UPI) -- Britain is arming itself with new sanctioning powers to target Iran's leadership, London announced Thursday.
Canadian, U.S. authorities issue updated cybersecurity advisory on malware
World News // 13 hours ago
Canadian, U.S. authorities issue updated cybersecurity advisory on malware
July 6 (UPI) -- Canadian and American authorities on Thursday issued an advisory to both countries related to new variants of malware.
European regulator clears way for continued use of herbicide glyphosate
World News // 18 hours ago
European regulator clears way for continued use of herbicide glyphosate
July 6 (UPI) -- The European Food Safety Authority on Thursday gave the green light for the widely used herbicide glyphosate to be reauthorized in the EU, saying it did not find any critical areas of concern.
Russia expels 9 diplomats from new NATO member nation Finland
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia expels 9 diplomats from new NATO member nation Finland
July 6 (UPI) -- Russia has expelled nine Finnish diplomats, after saying they pose a security threat to the nation.
British Court rules Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages must be released to COVID-19 inquiry
World News // 19 hours ago
British Court rules Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages must be released to COVID-19 inquiry
July 6 (UPI) -- All of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages must be turned over to the government's official COVID-19 inquiry following a Thursday ruling by the High Court.
