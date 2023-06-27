Trending
June 27, 2023 / 9:18 AM

No end in sight for rate hikes as ECB battles 'persistent' inflation in eurozone

By Paul Godfrey
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned Tuesday it was too soon to declare victory over eurozone inflation, warning that more interest rate hikes were on the way. File photo by Erik Ss. Lesse/EPA-EFE
June 27 (UPI) -- European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde signaled Tuesday that interest rates in the eurozone will continue to rise to combat "too high" inflation that was in danger of becoming embedded in the 20-country bloc.

Inflation has fallen to 6.1% from a peak of 10.6% but getting inflation down to the bank's 2% target would require raising rates to "sufficiently restrictive" levels and keeping them there "for as long as necessary", Lagarde told an ECB central banking forum in Portugal.

But Lagarde warned that the changing nature of the inflation impacting the countries that use the euro meant both elements hinged on uncertainty about the persistence of inflation and about the strength of the pass-through of monetary policy to inflation, Lagarde said.

"Setting the right 'level' and 'length' will be critical for our monetary policy as we continue our tightening cycle."

Lagarde indicated the central bank, which hiked its main policy rate by 25 basis points to 4% two weeks ago, was not done saying it was committed to reaching its 2% inflation goal "come what may."

"We have made significant progress but -- faced with a more persistent inflation process -- we cannot waver, and we cannot declare victory yet," she said.

"We are seeing a decline in the inflation rate as the shocks that originally drove up inflation wane and our monetary policy actions are transmitted to the economy. But the pass-through of those shocks is still ongoing, making the decline in inflation slower and the inflation process more persistent."

Lagarde said the persistence was the result of inflation working its way through the economy in phases, as different sectors tried to pass higher costs on to each other, a dynamic which had to be tackled to avoid a "self-fulfilling spiral fed by a de-anchoring of inflation expectations."

"We need to communicate clearly that we will stay 'at those levels for as long as necessary'. This will ensure that hiking rates does not elicit expectations of a too-rapid policy reversal and will allow the full impact of our past actions to materialize," she said.

Largarde's stance is backed by International Monetary Fund President Kristalina Georgieva who urged the ECB to keep rates sufficiently restrictive to rein in consumer inflation due to increased uncertainty with risks "skewed to the downside for growth and to the upside for inflation."

Latest Headlines

Labor dispute by NHS nurses fizzles out after too few vote
World News // 13 minutes ago
Labor dispute by NHS nurses fizzles out after too few vote
June 27 (UPI) -- Britain's largest nursing union conceded Tuesday that it had failed to win a mandate for another six months of strikes in England over pay after too few members cast ballots.
Putin: Wagner fighters can join Russian army, move to Belarus or go home
World News // 2 hours ago
Putin: Wagner fighters can join Russian army, move to Belarus or go home
June 27 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said mercenaries fighting for the Wagner Group have been given a choice of signing up for the Russian army or joining its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus.
Japan returns South Korea to preferred trade partner list after 4 years
World News // 5 hours ago
Japan returns South Korea to preferred trade partner list after 4 years
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- Japan will reinstate South Korea on its "white list" of preferred trade partners after a four-year absence, trade officials from both countries announced Tuesday, in the latest sign of warming relations.
EU sanctions 7 Iranians over human rights abuses committed against protesters
World News // 10 hours ago
EU sanctions 7 Iranians over human rights abuses committed against protesters
June 27 (UPI) -- European lawmakers blacklisted seven Iranian officials on Monday over committing human rights abuses against protesters.
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
World News // 16 hours ago
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
June 26 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out Monday for the first time since armed Wagner mercenaries challenged Russia's military leadership, calling on rebellion organizers to be "brought to justice."
Muslims making Hajj pilgrimage expected to be most since COVID-19
World News // 18 hours ago
Muslims making Hajj pilgrimage expected to be most since COVID-19
June 26 (UPI) -- More than 2 million Muslims are making the annual Hajj pilgrimage, the most since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
World News // 1 day ago
Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
June 26 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an 11-minute video interview on Monday that his mercenaries were not trying to topple the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site
World News // 1 day ago
Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site
June 26 (UPI) -- Australia's High Court dismissed a challenge by Moscow to a new law there that prevented Russia from taking control of a site where they wanted to build a new embassy after Australian officials cited security concerns.
Duchess of York recovering at home in Windsor after breast cancer surgery
World News // 1 day ago
Duchess of York recovering at home in Windsor after breast cancer surgery
June 26 (UPI) -- Sarah Ferguson, the duchess of York, is recovering at home after undergoing successful surgery for breast cancer, her spokesperson said Monday.
OPEC: Oil demand to reach 110 million barrels by 2045
World News // 1 day ago
OPEC: Oil demand to reach 110 million barrels by 2045
June 26 (UPI) -- Oil will remain a major fuel source for the world well into the 2040s with demand set to rise to 110 million barrels a day, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told an energy conference in Malaysia on Monday.
