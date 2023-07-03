Advertisement
July 3, 2023 / 7:17 AM

Ukrainian writer dies after deadly Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina died on Saturday after sustaining critical injuries in a Russian missile strike on a restaurant last week. Photo by Osabadash/Wikimedia Commons
Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina died on Saturday after sustaining critical injuries in a Russian missile strike on a restaurant last week. Photo by Osabadash/Wikimedia Commons

July 3 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian writer who was critically injured in Russia's strike on a Kramatorsk restaurant last Tuesday died of her injuries on Saturday in a hospital in Dnipro.

PEN Ukraine said that Victoria Amelina died at Mechnikov Hospital after sustaining her injuries in the missile blast that slammed into a crowded downtown Kramatorsk restaurant last week.

"With our greatest pain, we inform you that Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina passed away," PEN Ukraine said.

The organization said Amelina had been documenting Russian war crimes with the human rights initiative Truth Hounds and was in Kramatorsk with a delegation of Colombian writers and journalists dining at the Ria Lounge restaurant at the time of the strike.

RELATED Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

"Victoria was severely injured. Doctors and paramedics in Kramatorsk and Dnipro did everything they could to save her life, but the injuries were fatal and incompatible with life. In the last days of Victoria's life, her closest people and friends were with her," PEN Ukraine said.

At least 10 people initially died in the blast, including three children. The restaurant was popular for military personnel, aid workers and journalists.

PEN Ukraine condemned the strike, noting the death toll now stands at 13 with 60 wounded.

RELATED Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'

"The analysis of destruction and evidence from witnesses show that Russians use a high-precision Iskander missile. They clearly knew that they were shelling a place with many civilians inside," the organization said.

PEN Ukraine said Amelina had been telling the stories of Ukrainian women and has done advocacy work in other countries. That work included asking governments to increase weapon supplies to Ukraine and demanding justice for those committing war crimes in the conflict.

The organization said Amelina lived briefly in Canada but her family returned to Ukraine, where she received her master's in computer technology cum laude from Lviv Polytechnic University.

RELATED CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war

Joe Biden to meet King Charles III, Rishi Sunak in London to start Europe trip
World News // 24 minutes ago
Joe Biden to meet King Charles III, Rishi Sunak in London to start Europe trip
July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will arrive in London on Sunday for a two-day visit to meet with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the White House said.
Thai elephant gifted to Sri Lanka is home again after rescue from temple abusers
World News // 2 hours ago
Thai elephant gifted to Sri Lanka is home again after rescue from temple abusers
July 3 (UPI) -- A Thai elephant is recovering at a sanctuary near Chiang Mai in northern Thailand on Monday after being returned from Sri Lanka following a three-year campaign by animal rights activists who alleged he was being abused.
Israeli forces attack West Bank's Jenin city
World News // 4 hours ago
Israeli forces attack West Bank's Jenin city
July 3 (UPI) -- Israeli forces overnight launched a massive military operation in the occupied West Bank, targeting what officials said was a terrorist headquarters within a Palestinian city's refugee camp.
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
World News // 5 hours ago
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
July 3 (UPI) -- On July 3, 2009, Sarah Palin announced she was resigning as governor of Alaska with 17 months to go in her term.
Israel to buy F-35 fighter jets from U.S.
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel to buy F-35 fighter jets from U.S.
July 2 (UPI) -- Israel will purchase more than two dozen F-35 fighter jets from the United States, in a multibillion-dollar deal that will expand the Middle Eastern country's fleet of the world's most advanced stealth aircraft by 50%.
Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
World News // 15 hours ago
Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
July 2 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency, a global nuclear watchdog, said Friday that no signs of mines or explosives have been found around the endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
South Sudan churches push for plans to resettle refugees as children in Sudan killed by measles amid war
World News // 18 hours ago
South Sudan churches push for plans to resettle refugees as children in Sudan killed by measles amid war
July 2 (UPI) -- A church leader in South Sudan is calling on the nation's Catholic dioceses to establish aid and emergency centers for refugees amid a bloody civil war.
Grandmother of Nahel Merzouk urges for calm as French rioters slam car into home of local mayor
World News // 18 hours ago
Grandmother of Nahel Merzouk urges for calm as French rioters slam car into home of local mayor
July 2 (UPI) -- French police arrested over 700 people as riots continued for the fifth night in the wake of the shooting death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, who was killed by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb.
Spanish PM backs new Ukraine-NATO defense council in meeting with Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
Spanish PM backs new Ukraine-NATO defense council in meeting with Zelensky
July 1 (UPI) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez voiced support for the creation of a Ukraine-NATO Defense Council on Saturday during a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander acknowledges, apologizes for Dutch slave trade
World News // 1 day ago
Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander acknowledges, apologizes for Dutch slave trade
July 1 (UPI) -- King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands acknowledged and apologized for the Dutch role in the historical slave trade Saturday in a speech marking the 150th anniversary of the end of slavery in Dutch Suriname.
