June 28, 2023 / 6:44 AM

Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant

By Paul Godfrey
Emergency services personnel were still working early Wednesday to rescue people at the site of a rocket strike in downtown Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region that killed at least 10 people. Photo courtesy National Police of Ukraine/EPA-EFE
Emergency services personnel were still working early Wednesday to rescue people at the site of a rocket strike in downtown Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region that killed at least 10 people. Photo courtesy National Police of Ukraine/EPA-EFE

June 28 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike as people dined at a busy restaurant in downtown Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine killed at least 10 people, including three children, and injured 56 with a major search and rescue operation ongoing, authorities said Wednesday.

The children, two aged 14 and a 17-year-old, and seven adults died when one of two missiles fired at the city hit a shopping area and the Ria Lounge pizza restaurant, a popular watering hole among military personnel, aid workers and journalists, at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Citing city authorities, the BBC named the two 14-year-olds as twin sisters Yuliya and Anna Aksenchenko.

The second missile hit a residential area.

"There are still people trapped under the rubble of the pizzeria -- the rescue operation is ongoing," said regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko in a Telegram post.

"Numerous houses, buildings of shops, cafes and other establishments were damaged near the place of impact."

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed seven people had been pulled from the rubble and that an infant born last year was among the 56 injured adding in a Twitter post that "search and rescue operations and debris removal continues."

President Volodymyr Zelensky, noting the attack came on the anniversary of a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, 180 miles southeast of Kyiv, killing 22 people were killed, condemned it as the act of "savages."

"Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done -- defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all murderers and terrorists," he said in a Twitter post.

Tuesday's attack was the deadliest since a missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Uman in April killed 23 people after an apartment building was hit.

