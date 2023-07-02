Advertisement
U.S. News
July 2, 2023 / 12:11 PM

Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'

By Adam Schrader
Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński announced Sunday that 500 police officers would be sent to the Belarusian border to beef up security after a surge of migrants attempted to enter the country. Photo courtesy of Polish Border Guard/Twitter
Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński announced Sunday that 500 police officers would be sent to the Belarusian border to beef up security after a surge of migrants attempted to enter the country. Photo courtesy of Polish Border Guard/Twitter

July 2 (UPI) -- Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński announced Sunday that 500 police officers would be sent to the Belarusian border to beef up security after a surge of migrants attempted to enter the country.

"Due to the tense situation on the border with Belarus, I decided to reinforce our forces with a group of 500 officers from riot control units and counter-terrorists," Kamiński said in a tweet, adding that they would join thousands of Polish Border Guard agents and soldiers.

Advertisement

The Polish Border Guard said in a statement Sunday that 187 people illegally tried to enter Poland from Belarus. Authorities said 77 tried to enter illegally from Belarus on Friday and 28 on Thursday.

The flood of migrants comes after Belarus' recent deals with Russia to store nuclear weapons and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's brokering of an agreement with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner Group, to end his recent rebellion against Russia's military leadership.

RELATED CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war

Belarusian state media said last week that a "considerable number" of Russian nuclear weapons are now in Belarus as Lukashenko denied reports that Wagner Group mercenaries would be guarding them.

Advertisement

Belarus, a firm ally of Russia that assisted in the invasion of Ukraine, has not had nuclear weapons since the early 1990s when it agreed to give its stockpiles of former Soviet Union arms to Russia upon the collapse of the USSR.

"Wagner is not going to guard any nuclear weapons. The weapons will have their guard and they already have their guard today since part of the nuclear weapons, I am not going to say how many, the larger part has already been moved to Belarus," Lukashenko said.

RELATED Spanish PM backs new Ukraine-NATO defense council in meeting with Zelensky

Lukashenko on Friday said that he "insisted" on having the nuclear weapons in Belarus as he sought to assure his citizens that the country "will never have to use them."

"The enemy will never set foot on our land as long as we have them," Lukashenko said.

However, Lukashenko added Saturday that "Western politicians are pushing Europe to the nuclear showdown."

RELATED U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal

"Will Western politicians realize that they are pushing Europe to the nuclear showdown? Do they seriously think that they will get off with a small sacrifice -- Vilnius and Europe?" Lukashenko said of the Lithuanian capital where a major NATO summit is soon to be held.

"God forbid, the worst war in history will break out. It will be hot not only in Warsaw, Kiev or Vilnius. We, Europe as a civilization, will disappear. But they don't need it. Neither do we. Belarus and Russia are categorically not interested in such an outcome."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war
July 2 (UPI) -- The director of the CIA delivered a wide-ranging speech in Britain on Saturday in which he said the spy agency will not waste the chance to recruit Russians disaffected by President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
July 1 (UPI) -- A Florida man who shot his dog in the face after he said it had bitten his fiancée has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 42 months of probation.
U.S. giving historic New England lighthouses to nonprofits, selling others to public
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. giving historic New England lighthouses to nonprofits, selling others to public
July 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is giving away or selling and number of lighthouses as part of a federal program to share the "historic treasures" with the public.
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
July 1 (UPI) -- The United States will pay $619 million in accrued dues to return to the United Nations' arts and culture organization UNESCO after the administration of former President Donald Trump pulled away in 2019.
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
July 1 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday announced that he has named a new acting police commissioner after the abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell.
United Airlines CEO says more gates are needed after major travel interruptions
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
United Airlines CEO says more gates are needed after major travel interruptions
July 1 (UPI) -- United Airlines will need access to more departure gates to keep flights on schedule after severe travel disruptions left thousands of passengers without flights ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, CEO Scott Kirby says.
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
July 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk, the controversial billionaire owner of Twitter, said Saturday that the social media giant has imposed "temporary" limits on the number of tweets accounts can read.
Former Ohio GOP chairman sentenced to 5 years in bribery scandal
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Former Ohio GOP chairman sentenced to 5 years in bribery scandal
July 1 (UPI) -- The former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, Matt Borges, has drawn a five-year prison sentence for his role in a $60 million bribery scandal.
Dangerous storms to slam central, mid-Atlantic U.S. over July 4 weekend
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Dangerous storms to slam central, mid-Atlantic U.S. over July 4 weekend
Severe weather will cause disruptions and threaten lives across parts of the central and eastern United States during the long July Fourth weekend, meteorologists warned Saturday.
State Dept. report on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal finds fault with planning
U.S. News // 1 day ago
State Dept. report on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal finds fault with planning
July 1 (UPI) -- The administrations of Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden failed to properly consider a worst-case scenario when planning for a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a long-awaited official report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
Seoul holds massive Pride parade amid anti-LGBTQ protests
Seoul holds massive Pride parade amid anti-LGBTQ protests
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement