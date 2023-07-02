Advertisement
World News
July 2, 2023 / 4:37 PM

Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

By Adam Schrader
Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on September 1, 2022. File Photo by IAEA Press Office/UPI
Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on September 1, 2022. File Photo by IAEA Press Office/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency, a global nuclear watchdog, said Friday that no signs of mines or explosives have been found around the endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.

The IAEA issued the statement after Ukraine's Directorate of Military Intelligence said in a statement last week that Russia had "finished preparation" for a "terrorist attack" on Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Advertisement

Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, had claimed a cooling pond at the nuclear facility had been mined by Russian troops and that the Kremlin had ordered occupants of the facility to drive vehicles loaded with explosive to four of the facility's six power units.

IAEA investigators inspected the facilities Friday and said they have "so far found no visible indications of mines or other explosives."

RELATED Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'

Investigators still need additional access to carry out further such checks at the site, IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

"We take all such reports very seriously and I have instructed our experts at the site to look into this matter and request the access they need for doing their job," Grossi said. "Until now they have not observed any mines or other explosives. Further access will still be needed."

Advertisement

Grossi did state that mines had previously been placed inside and around the facility.

RELATED CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war

In May, the Security Council of the United Nations -- of which Russia is a permanent member - established five basic principles for the protection of the power plant.

The U.N. Security Council established that there should be no attacks from or against the plant and that it cannot be used as storage or a base for heavy weaponry such as rocket launchers and tanks amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

Last year, Russia and Ukraine were engaged in a blame game after powerful explosions rocked the nuclear facility, escalating fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

RELATED Spanish PM backs new Ukraine-NATO defense council in meeting with Zelensky

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, told UPI in an interview last year that a disaster at the nuclear facility "can be much worse than Chernobyl." He also suggested that the Kremlin has been "desperate" to control the narrative around the nuclear power plant.

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned of a "nuclear showdown" with Europe over the West's response to the war in Ukraine and has said that nuclear weapons from Russia have arrived in Ukraine's neighbor.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

South Sudan churches push for plans to resettle refugees as children in Sudan killed by measles amid war
World News // 2 hours ago
South Sudan churches push for plans to resettle refugees as children in Sudan killed by measles amid war
July 2 (UPI) -- A church leader in South Sudan is calling on the nation's Catholic dioceses to establish aid and emergency centers for refugees amid a bloody civil war.
Grandmother of Nahel Merzouk urges for calm as French rioters slam car into home of local mayor
World News // 3 hours ago
Grandmother of Nahel Merzouk urges for calm as French rioters slam car into home of local mayor
July 2 (UPI) -- French police arrested over 700 people as riots continued for the fifth night in the wake of the shooting death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, who was killed by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb.
Spanish PM backs new Ukraine-NATO defense council in meeting with Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
Spanish PM backs new Ukraine-NATO defense council in meeting with Zelensky
July 1 (UPI) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez voiced support for the creation of a Ukraine-NATO Defense Council on Saturday during a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander acknowledges, apologizes for Dutch slave trade
World News // 1 day ago
Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander acknowledges, apologizes for Dutch slave trade
July 1 (UPI) -- King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands acknowledged and apologized for the Dutch role in the historical slave trade Saturday in a speech marking the 150th anniversary of the end of slavery in Dutch Suriname.
At least 52 killed when truck loses control, crashes at Kenya highway junction
World News // 1 day ago
At least 52 killed when truck loses control, crashes at Kenya highway junction
July 1 (UPI) -- At least 52 people are dead after a truck lost control at a highway junction in Kenya's western Rift Valley, slamming into pedestrians and parked vehicles, authorities said Saturday.
Seoul holds massive Pride parade amid anti-LGBTQ protests
World News // 1 day ago
Seoul holds massive Pride parade amid anti-LGBTQ protests
SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands turned out for Seoul's annual LGBTQ Pride festival on Saturday, marching in a parade through the city center despite being denied the use of the plaza where it has been held since 2015.
1 dead, 2 missing as record-breaking rains wash over western Japan
World News // 1 day ago
1 dead, 2 missing as record-breaking rains wash over western Japan
July 1 (UPI) -- One man was killed and two other residents of western Japan were reported missing Saturday as record-breaking rains and flooding washed over large swathes of the country. 
1,300 arrested, 79 officers hurt in 4th night of rioting across France
World News // 1 day ago
1,300 arrested, 79 officers hurt in 4th night of rioting across France
July 1 (UPI) -- More than 1,300 people were arrested and 79 police officers were injured overnight Saturday as anti-racism protests surged across France for a fourth consecutive night. 
Southwest Mexico prepares for heavy wind, rain as Beatriz nears coast
World News // 2 days ago
Southwest Mexico prepares for heavy wind, rain as Beatriz nears coast
June 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane warnings and watches have been issued for portions of Mexico's coast on Friday as Hurricane Beatriz reached Category 1 strength and is expected to reach land later in the day and early Saturday.
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro barred from office for 8 years
World News // 2 days ago
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro barred from office for 8 years
June 30 (UPI) -- Brazil's highest electoral court voted Friday to bar former President Jair Bolsonaro from running for office until 2030, after alleging that he abused his political power and violated the country's election laws.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'
Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement