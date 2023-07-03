Advertisement
World News
July 3, 2023 / 10:58 AM

Accuser tells London court Kevin Spacey assaulted him repeatedly over 5 years

By Clyde Hughes
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday as his trial starts. He heard the first day of live testimony on Monday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday as his trial starts. He heard the first day of live testimony on Monday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The lead witness in the London trial of Kevin Spacey said Monday that the movie star grabbed him in the private parts repeatedly over five years and showed little if any remorse for his actions.

The man, whose name was withheld, was the first alleged victim to testify in the trial which charges Spacey with 12 counts of sexual misconduct involving four different men.

"He grabbed me in private areas and tried to get me to put my hands on him," the man said on Monday. "He tried to grope me and grab me and it made me feel very, very uncomfortable."

The man said the incidents happened while Spacey served as artistic director at London's Old Vic Theater. Seven of the 12 charges Spacey faces are in relation to the alleged victim, including three sexual assault charges, three indecent assault charges and one causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

RELATED Police: University of Waterloo stabbings were motivated by hate

Inside the Southwark Court, Spacey listened to the testimony in the dock -- a locked, glass-paneled room at the center of the court room where defendants sit in British courts.

Under cross-examination from Spacey's attorney Patrick Gibbs, the witness admitted that he had maintained a relationship with Spacey despite the assaults and kept photos and a letter shared between the two.

"I kept a few things from him, but I kept the bare minimum," the witness said.

RELATED European Parliament committees agree on legal definitions of rape, violence against women

He also downplayed a photo of him and Space together.

"It's a normal photo, two men standing next to each other," he said.

He said, though, that Spacey made him feel "sick."

RELATED Donald Trump files counter defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll

"When he was assaulting me it made me feel sick," the man said. "Thinking about them made me sick but receiving that letter I didn't think too much about it, to be honest."

In another exchange, the victim said he "got the dates wrong" when describing another incident on the way to an Elton John party. Gibbs said Spacey only attended the party in 2001 while the alleged victim initially claimed it happened later.

The witness never backed away that the incident happened, but added he simply got the dates mixed up. Gibbs suggested that the incident never happened.

