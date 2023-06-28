European Parliament committees agree on legal definitions of rape, violence against women

European Parliament civil rights committees Wednesday approved changes to a new proposed law to protect women from violence. The changes would establish a standardized EU definition of rape as non-consensual sex. Photo by European Union/ EP/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- European Parliament committees on civil liberties and women's rights Wednesday approved changes to a proposed first-ever EU law to protect women from violence including sexual assault and cyberviolence. The changes would define rape as non-consensual sex and make it a standardized crime throughout the EU. The definition of sexual non-consent would be expanded to add fear and intimidation to the list of non-consent factors in the criminal definition of rape. Advertisement

"Non-consensual sex, i.e. rape, must be included in any Directive on Violence Against Women," said lead MEP for Women's Rights and Gender Equality Committee Frances Fitzgerald in a statement. "Parliament will stand up for women's rights to be safe anywhere in Europe -- we call on the member states to do the same."

The committees also proposed complementary criminal rules on sexual assault for non-consensual sexual acts that can't be defined as rape.

The changes would criminalize online harassment, including non-consensual online sharing of intimate material.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said, "We are facing a crisis of violence in Europe. Women are increasingly the target. It's not only about best practices or recommendations that will deal with it but legislation that can be enforced."

Harsher sentencing rules for perpetrators would expand the list of aggravating circumstances to include particularly inhuman, degrading or humiliating acts, a victim's residence status, and offenses resulting in death or suicide of dependents.

Other aggravating factors would also be added, like crimes committed against public figures, including journalists and human rights defenders, and intent in violent acts to restore "honor" and intent to punish victims for their sexual orientation.

"With this historic directive, we are unleashing a powerful force for change. Women's bodies are not up for grabs, and we refuse to tolerate any violation of their autonomy and dignity," said lead MEP for the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee Evin Incir in a statement. "It is time to go from words to action in defense of women and girls across our Union. Our position is clear; the member states must know that there cannot be a directive without paragraphs on consent. Only a yes is a yes!"

Other committee-approved changes include better legal support for victims, including special assessments to identify protection needs and expanding the definition on "intimate material" that can't be shared without consent online.

