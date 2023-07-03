Advertisement
World News
July 3, 2023 / 9:13 AM

Four injured in Tokyo bar explosion, police say gas leak may be to blame

By Clyde Hughes

July 3 (UPI) -- Four people were injured in an explosion at a Tokyo bar on Monday that police said may have been caused by a gas leak.

The bar owner was among the four victims hurt in the blast on Monday afternoon in the Shimbasi district.

Advertisement

"I thought I could smell something like gas or sewage in the smoking area and when I used a lighter to light a cigarette there was this explosion," the owner said.

Other victims included another employee of the bar and two passersby

Authorities later found a higher-than-unusual concentration of gas in the bar, located on the second floor of a building.

The explosion resulted in a fire, that was later extinguished.

The restaurant is about 1,000 feet away from the JR Shimbashi Station. The area was closed and police told passersby to stay about 100 meters away from the site.

Read More

FDNY finds 'ticking time bomb' of batteries in e-bike shop amid crackdown Restaurant explosion kills 31, injures 7 in northwest China Firefighters rescue dog stuck behind owner's toilet

Latest Headlines

New EU prosecution unit begins investigating Russian 'crimes of aggression'
World News // 2 minutes ago
New EU prosecution unit begins investigating Russian 'crimes of aggression'
July 3 (UPI) -- A newly established unit to investigate crimes of aggression against Ukraine and bring perpetrators to justice began its work in The Hague on Monday to prepare for possible trials, the European Commission said.
Joe Biden to meet King Charles III, Rishi Sunak in London to start Europe trip
World News // 1 hour ago
Joe Biden to meet King Charles III, Rishi Sunak in London to start Europe trip
July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will arrive in London on Sunday for a two-day visit to meet with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the White House said.
Ukrainian writer dies after deadly Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukrainian writer dies after deadly Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk
July 3 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian writer who was critically injured in Russia's strike on a Kramatorsk restaurant last Tuesday died of her injuries on Saturday in a hospital in Dnipro.
Thai elephant gifted to Sri Lanka is home again after rescue from temple abusers
World News // 3 hours ago
Thai elephant gifted to Sri Lanka is home again after rescue from temple abusers
July 3 (UPI) -- A Thai elephant is recovering at a sanctuary near Chiang Mai in northern Thailand on Monday after being returned from Sri Lanka following a three-year campaign by animal rights activists who alleged he was being abused.
Israeli forces attack West Bank's Jenin city
World News // 6 hours ago
Israeli forces attack West Bank's Jenin city
July 3 (UPI) -- Israeli forces overnight launched a massive military operation in the occupied West Bank, targeting what officials said was a terrorist headquarters within a Palestinian city's refugee camp.
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
World News // 7 hours ago
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
July 3 (UPI) -- On July 3, 2009, Sarah Palin announced she was resigning as governor of Alaska with 17 months to go in her term.
Israel to buy F-35 fighter jets from U.S.
World News // 10 hours ago
Israel to buy F-35 fighter jets from U.S.
July 2 (UPI) -- Israel will purchase more than two dozen F-35 fighter jets from the United States, in a multibillion-dollar deal that will expand the Middle Eastern country's fleet of the world's most advanced stealth aircraft by 50%.
Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
World News // 17 hours ago
Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
July 2 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency, a global nuclear watchdog, said Friday that no signs of mines or explosives have been found around the endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
South Sudan churches push for plans to resettle refugees as children in Sudan killed by measles amid war
World News // 19 hours ago
South Sudan churches push for plans to resettle refugees as children in Sudan killed by measles amid war
July 2 (UPI) -- A church leader in South Sudan is calling on the nation's Catholic dioceses to establish aid and emergency centers for refugees amid a bloody civil war.
Grandmother of Nahel Merzouk urges for calm as French rioters slam car into home of local mayor
World News // 20 hours ago
Grandmother of Nahel Merzouk urges for calm as French rioters slam car into home of local mayor
July 2 (UPI) -- French police arrested over 700 people as riots continued for the fifth night in the wake of the shooting death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, who was killed by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'
Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'
Man dies after head-first 40-foot dive into Texas lake
Man dies after head-first 40-foot dive into Texas lake
Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war
CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war
Suspect sought after 3 D.C. businesses hit with explosives
Suspect sought after 3 D.C. businesses hit with explosives
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement