FDNY finds 'ticking time bomb' of batteries in e-bike shop amid crack down

June 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York City said fire officials saved lives this week when they found a "ticking time bomb" of more than 100 illegal lithium-ion batteries stored in a Chinatown building.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh made the announcement Thursday during a press conference amid a crackdown on the illegal use and storage of lithium-ion batteries after four people were killed and two others were injured last week in a fire that erupted at an e-bike repair shop in lower Manhattan.

The tragedy prompted increased enforcement and inspections of e-bike shops and repair shops in the city as well as appeals for the public to report suspected violations.

In an update on the enforcement action, Kavanagh said that between 115 and 130 improperly stored lithium-ion batteries were discovered during one of the inspections on Tuesday at 91 Canal Street.

She said firefighters discovered multiple fire hazards present, including damaged batteries and overloaded power strips with not enough space between the units, and as they disposed of the batteries in barrels outside the shop, some ignited and caught fire.

"What is clear is that this location was essentially a ticking time bomb," she said.

"This location was truly a death trap with more than one factor that made it a huge fire hazard."

She highlighted the risks it presented by stating the building, which is not fireproof, was situated in a dense location with "hundreds of batteries that were cause for concern" in the shop that was below residential apartments and above what she called an occupied space.

"This inspection saved lives and it also gives us a moment to pause," she said.

The #FDNY is encouraging New Yorkers with lithium-ion powered mobility devices to follow practices to prevent fires and keep you safe. Do not leave batteries charging unattended or overnight when you're sleeping. Do not use power or extension cords to charge. pic.twitter.com/i2cjzPJqAW— FDNY (@FDNY) June 23, 2023

She told reporters that the inspection followed a complaint from a member of the public about the shop in May and the owner's failure to show up in court to respond to the allegations.

Tuesday's inspection, she said, resulted in multiple violations being issued, including a vacate order, three criminal summonses and 6 FDNY summonses.

Since the increase in enforcement checks on at least 200 known e-bike shops last week, fire officials have conducted 38 inspections, 17 of which followed complaints and five that were re-inspections, she said.

The actions resulted in 68 oath summonses, 13 violations and nine criminal summonses, she said, while urging members of the public with concerns about specific shops to contact them immediately and warning shop owners that fire violations will be treated severely.

"If you are operating a business that is in any way charging or storing or tampering with lithium-ion batteries, we will find you and we will fine you and we will shut you down," she said. "This is a life and death situation. Failure to comply with required safety practices can result in blood on your hands."