June 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters were summoned to a Texas home where a curious canine exploring his owner's bathroom ended up wedged behind the toilet. The Woodlands Fire Department said the Engine 102 crew was dispatched to a local home where a small dog was reported wedged between the back of the toilet and a wall.

The dog, named Tippy, was "well and truly stuck," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

"They tried several things but in the end they had to remove a small amount of Sheetrock to free the pinned pooch," the post said. "Tippy was returned to his owner and was last seen dozing comfortably in a much less precarious place."