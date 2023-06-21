Trending
Odd News
June 21, 2023 / 10:20 AM

Cow interrupts Bible school at Alabama church

By Ben Hooper
June 21 (UPI) -- Vacation Bible School at an Alabama church was interrupted by a visit from a cow on the run from police.

Montgomery police said they were called to the Shoppes at EastChase when the cow was spotted Tuesday morning walking toward Dillards and they escorted the animal to a grassy field next to Amped Fitness, on the other side of Berry Hill Road.

The bovine was not finished with its wanderings, however, and headed to the Taylor Road Baptist Church, where Senior Pastor Daniel Atkins was alerted to its presence about 10 a.m.

"We were actually concerned she was going to charge through a window," Atkins told WSFA-TV. "She was staring at people who were standing at the window and she was pawing the ground."

Atkins went outside to investigate and found the cow being chased by two police officers and an animal control officer.

He said about 200 kids were inside the church at the time for Vacation Bible School.

"There were kids in the second story windows looking down," Atkins said.

A cowboy from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Agriculture and Rural Crime Unit arrived on the scene and was able to lasso the cow.

"We were not expecting to have that excitement today," Atkins told AL.com.

